Crown to Couture: Lizzo and Lady Gaga dresses to appear alongside historic royal outfits in new exhibit





In a bid to highlight the parallels between the world of the red carpet and the royal court in the 18th century, dresses worn by celebrities such as Lizzo and Lady Gaga will be on display alongside historic costumes at one of the largest exhibitions ever held at Kensington Palace. “From the glittering world of the Georgian court to the glamor of the modern red carpet, ‘Crown to Couture’ is a must-see new fashion show at Kensington Palace in Spring 2023,” noted Historic Royal Palaces (HRP).

“This middle finger exposure tells the story of how rules and dress policy at court influenced modern couture fashion,” he added. The showcase will feature over two hundred stunning items at Princess Diana’s former home which now serves as the London base for Prince William and Kate Middleton. One of the items featured is the Thom Browne dress paired with a gold cape jacket worn by Lizzo at the 2022 Met Gala. This celebrated two-piece set consists of a plain black corset dress and a puffy jacket with intricate gold detailing. Also on display is the bright green dress worn by Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV Awards. In this set by Christopher John Rogers, “the sweeping skirt of the futuristic-style dress reflects the size and scale of dresses that would have been worn in this historic space centuries ago,” HRP said. Alongside this high-end contemporary attire, the exhibition will also showcase the stunning creations of the historic court Dresses. As an example of the fashion worn at the court of Charles II, the dress in silver cloth was borrowed from the Fashion Museum Bath for the exhibition. “Handmade in fine silk woven with silver thread, it is said to have been worn at court by a young Lady Theophila Harris and is one of the very few full dresses of the 17th century.” Similarly, to recount the fashion of the Georgian era, the Rockingham Mantua dress, brocaded with silver thread and silver lace, will be on display. “The dress, said to have been worn by the wife of the British Prime Minister, the 2nd Marquess of Rockingham, in the 1760s is a large, wide dress worn on whalebone hoops, synonymous with the era.” In addition to robes, a number of items from the Historic Royal Palace’s “Royal Ceremonial Robe Collection”, including fans, dress swords, hats, jewelryshoes, stockings, stays, curlers, etc. will also find their place in the exhibition. “We were thrilled to collaborate with a wide variety of well-known fashion houses and emerging designers to showcase some of the most iconic red carpet looks years and celebrate the wonderful diversity and creativity we see there today,” said Claudia Acott Williams, Curator of Historic Royal Palaces. “By bringing these familiar looks into the palace and bringing them into conversation with dramatic 18th century court dress, we hope to offer a new perspective on these historic spaces and the seemingly distant customs of the Georgian court, and allow visitors to experience the palace as it was meant to be experienced: filled to the brim with the most fashionable and influential names of the time. » For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/crown-to-couture-exhibition-kensington-palace-lizzo-lady-gaga-royal-outfits-8286665/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos