Holly Willoughby looks red in her seductive party mini dress



















November 24, 2022 – 10:38 GMT



Georgia Brown

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby rocked a ravishing red dress in a festive Instagram post, styling a stunning mini-portrait in a sassy scarlet hue

When the party season is dominated by bold prints and on-trend sequins, the moment sometimes calls for a simple red dress. Holly Willoughby enchanted fans in a stage-stealing scarlet mini in her latest Instagram post — and we need it in our festive wardrobe, stat. WATCH: Holly Willoughby wears lace mini dress amid absence from This Morning The This morning The presenter donned the dreamy bow-embellished dress in a post to promote the in-store sale of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon. Complete with a romantic sweetheart neckline, tonal bow and ditzy ruffle hem, Holly’s self-portraitt dress is guaranteed to be a head-turner. Loading player… WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s Street Style Crafted from heavyweight crepe, the streamlined design from one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite designer labels also features delicate button detailing and an alluring open back. Holly paired hers with sassy pointed heels adorned with a rhinestone buckle. Gorgeous! In the stunning snap, Holly’s icy blonde hair was styled in soft beachy waves as she enhanced her Christmas-inspired look with a timeless berry red lip. READ: Holly Willoughby wows in a figure-enhancing black dress – and wow Holly’s festive red dress was a total show “This dress…that’s it,” one fan said in the comments. “WOW! Christmas Holly in a gorgeous red dress!” another commented, while a third fan wrote, “Beautiful as always, love that red dress.” If you want to follow in Holly’s festive sartorial footsteps this season, her ruby-coloured mini dress is available for £290. Self Portrait Dress, £290, Mytheresa BUY NOW Han Chon’s womenswear brand is a hallmark of the holy grail among many royal ladies, with Princess Beatrice and Princess Kate both owning the brand’s signature £420 blazer dress. Remember Kate’s breathtaking lace moment at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June this year? Yes, it was Self-Portrait. MORE: Holly Willoughby’s lace mini dress is a party season must-have READ: Holly Willoughby stuns in skinny jeans and headline-grabbing boots If £290 isn’t in your budget, this red pleated mini dress with elasticated puff 3/4 sleeves, ruffled square neckline with front bow and smocked back from Monki is a real hit. Red pleated bow front dress, £40, Monk BUY NOW Available for just £40, this affordable dress is a lookalike of Holly’s festive number. Pair it with sheer tights and sparkly heels for the ultimate Christmas party ensemble, or pair it with chunky boots for a casual look. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

