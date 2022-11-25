Analysis: Outdated: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) – The abrupt departure from Gucci of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favorite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, is increasing pressure on owner Kering (PRTP.PA) as he faces a slowdown in revenue growth for the Italian fashion house.

News of the creative director’s departure after seven years comes as Kering seeks to reinvigorate the label, which accounted for two-thirds of the parent company’s profits last year, and ahead of the lucrative holiday shopping season.

Tensions were high between the designer and the company’s management, sources told Reuters.

Announcing his departure on Wednesday, Michele spoke of “the different perspectives that each of us can have”.

Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault called the designer’s tenure an “exceptional moment” in Gucci’s history. He did not name a successor.

With no obvious replacement, analysts said Michele’s exit created a void that the label needed to fill quickly.

“This raises some question marks in our view of the execution and evolution of the brand in the coming months, leaving further uncertainty as to when the momentum of the brand will accelerate,” JP Morgan analyst Chiara Battistini said in a research note Thursday. .

Michele’s departure is “more than just the exit of one of the most iconic designers of the past decade,” said Jefferies analysts, who pointed to a likely “deeper overhaul” of the brand at Kering.

“The next step is bound to be more complicated now,” they added.

Kering shares, worth more than 66 billion euros, have lagged rivals in recent years. They have lost a quarter of their value this year.

Gucci falls into disuse

FUR LOAFERS

Michele, 49, has reinvigorated the brand with her quirky, flowing styles that are popular with younger shoppers.

Early hits were the fur-lined loafers, adorned with the brand’s signature horsebit, which cost over $1,000 and the Dionysus handbag, with a chain strap and two tiger heads, from about $900 for mini sizes.

After his promotion of accessory design in 2015, he helped fuel profits, which quadrupled in 2019 as revenue soared to nearly 10 billion euros from less than 4 billion.

In recent years, growth has slowed as rivals such as Dior and Louis Vuitton, owned by rival luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA), have surged ahead.

Third-quarter sales for LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division rose 22% while Gucci rose 9%, less than the market had expected, and which some analysts attributed to a loss of appetite for designer styles.

They called into question the medium-term objective of annual turnover of 15 billion euros, set in June.

The brand has also suffered from COVID-19 lockdowns in China where it has an extensive store network and greater exposure compared to other heavyweights.

China generates around 35% of Gucci’s annual sales, according to Barclays estimates, compared to 27% for LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division and 26% for Hermès.

MOVE FAST

Time is not on the side of the iconic brand.

While such a drastic change is positive, “it could take about a year to see the results of any cosmetic change,” UBS said, citing design and production timelines.

Industry watchers say there is a wide pool of potential creative directors, ranging from big-name designers to relative unknowns who could be tapped from the inside like Michele was.

A new director could give the brand a whole new direction with a “tabula rasa” approach, as Demna Gvasalia did at Balenciaga, or build on the direction of a previous designer like Anthony Vaccarello, who followed Hedi Slimane at Saint Laurent, said Serge Carreira, head of emerging brands at French fashion federation FHCM.

“You can also stick with the status quo for a while and take a break for about a year,” he said. The existing team could continue to design collections, much like Louis Vuitton’s men’s team did, after designer Virgil Abloh passed away last year.

But given the strength of Michele’s aesthetic and brand identity, a shift in positioning could mean more “revolution than evolution,” said JP Morgan’s Battistini.

“This, in our view, could spell a period of relative disruption, both operationally and financially, which could still put the Kering revaluation story on hold for the time being,” Battistini said.

($1 = 60.3500 rubles)

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Josephine Mason and Catherine Evans

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.