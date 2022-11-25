Can Black Friday solve the fashion inventory problem?





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. As Black Friday 2021 approached, shoppers were ready to spend, but fashion and beauty retailers struggled to stock shelves amid global supply chain disruptions. This year, the opposite is true. Shipping delays and overordering have left many retailers with a glut of inventory. Meanwhile, in the face of rising inflation, the threat of recession and the energy crisis in Europe, there is uncertainty about whether and how much consumers will spend. As a result, as retailers look to clear inventory, this year’s Black Friday markdowns have been early and aggressive. In the UK, the number of Black Friday sales in the first two weeks of November was up 78% compared to 2021, according to e-commerce organization IMRG and digital consultancy Capgemini. U.S. retailers are also discounting earlier this season, notes the National Retail Federation (NRF). Several retailers run promotions of 50% or more. Even in the luxury market, which has so far proved relatively resilient to the economic downturn, retailers such as Harvey Nichols, Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Farfetch, Liberty and Italys Rinascente are running Black Friday between 25 and 50% off, but some only on certain lines. However, with consumer sentiment weak in the UK, US and many European countries, this may not be enough to move stocks and should not be seen as the solution either, experts say. sustainable development. For fashion, that means excess inventory can clog warehouses until Christmas and beyond, with serious implications for cash flow. Supply chain issues have created problems, particularly with items arriving late and potentially out of season. Suddenly, you find yourself in a situation where you’ve over-ordered and it’s coming at the wrong time, says Mark Matthews, NRF’s vice president of research development and industry analysis. We’re expecting to see a lot of discounting over the holiday season, with retailers trying to move some of that older inventory to make room on the shelves for the new stuff that’s coming. Brands such as Damson Madder have had issues with excess inventory as shipping delays have caused seasonal products to arrive late. Photo: Madson de Damson

