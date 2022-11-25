Jessica Simpson poses in a belted dress with high slits after controversy over her ‘frail’ appearance in her latest post

This post was originally titled: Fans are even more worried about Jessica Simpson after her latest post: Please get the help you need

Jessica Simpson just gave her fans a tour of her daughter Birdie’s bedroom on Instagram, but it wasn’t the room that got the most attention, as the comments section was filled with remarks from fans who were extremely concerned about the 42 year old mother. -the “frail” and “sickly” appearance of three as well as his behavior!

Jessica Simpson and Pottery Barn Kids Instagram Post

The video, which was posted to Jessica’s Instagram page on Nov. 3 as part of a sponsorship deal with Pottery Barn Kids, featured the “Party For One” singer showing her 6.1 million subscribers to her three-year-old daughter’s room, which was decorated. with items from the retailer.

Pottery Barn Kids shared the same post on their account and captioned it, “I really don’t think there’s a risk you can’t take.” – @jessicasimpson. Peek into the singers’ bold and playful bedroom for 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

Pottery Barn Kids sparks controversy

While some fans indeed praised the piece, someone wrote, “The piece is so cute!” followed by four heart-shaped eye emoticons, and another fan saying, “Sounds good! I love the room and the beds in particular! Good job!” followed by a cheering emoji, nearly all of the other comments were about Jessica’s disturbing behavior, which included slurred speech and an apparent inability to concentrate. she lost a lot more than the 100 pounds she originally said she lost, was also something fans couldn’t help but comment on!

Over 75 gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list

Instagram.com/jessicasimpson

“Is she okay?” asked a worried fan. “Please tell me I’m not the only one hearing her voice being totally slow…is she okay?!?” ! asked another. “She can barely speak,” someone else commented. “Awesome we saved Britney and now we have to save Jessica *sighs* wait girl we’re coming,” another fan joked. “Something is wrong here,” another fan noted. “What’s going on here. What’s wrong?” another asked, followed by a crying emoji. “Please get the help you need before it’s too late. This is TRAGIC. You have three beautiful children to live for,” another pleaded.

The awkward speech was something fans commented on, as was the fact that she looked slimmer than ever, with many fans calling her appearance “frail” and “sickly”, among other things. “Fragile and fragile. Hope she’s okay,” one fan wrote, followed by a sad face emoji. “She’s been looking anorexic for a while, it’s concerning. Yes, she’s muscular, but you can see her chest bones, spine and hips in other posts. I don’t think that ‘She’s healthy!’ exclaimed a worried fan.

Instagram.com/jessicasimpson

“Looks like she’s on some serious diet pills,” said another, while another worried fan asked, “Are you okay girl? It’s sick to make sure you’re okay I love you !” “Wow! She’s lost so much weight. Hope she’s okay. She’s a beautiful woman,” said another fan. “Oh damn! I love Jess, but her skinny eyes and her lips don’t mix,” another added. “She doesn’t look good. Her eyes are so sunken. Something is wrong,” another fan said. “Is she on drugs? Slurred speech…” another fan commented. “This hurts my heart. She looks so sick,” another worried fan wrote, followed by a crying emoji. “

Jessica responds to criticism

Fan concern for Jessica was hard to ignore due to their remarks dominating the comments section of Pottery Barn Kids’ post, so it didn’t take long for the singer, actress and fashion designer to see them and answer to ! While she didn’t directly mention the post or the review, it’s more than obvious that the Instagram post she shared on Nov. 7 was her way of responding.

“I needed to be in my studio today because that’s where I ground myself and heal,” Jessica captioned a video of herself singing in her studio, before refer to “people’s comments” and “judgments” that “hurt deeply”. “Even though I’ve learned to block out destructive noises… people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant ‘you’ll never be good enough,'” she continued. “The most important thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years without alcohol being a lifeline for escape is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through this. I’m able to Do just about anything that’s on my heart I’m here I’m deeply inspired I’m determined I’m honest I care.

Jessica went on to say that she felt “compassion for the stubborn hatred that some people can so easily express with such intensity on social media or in the media in general”, adding: “We all have our days to want be, look, do and feel better. No one is alone with this feeling, which I can promise you. I woke up anxious and insecure at the same time, but also angry and defensive, like some of between you guys I know what works for me and that’s letting go and singing just looking straight in the mirror straight in the eyes to really see myself and understand myself I can connect with my heartbeat I’m stable and strong. I’m home. Jessica ended her message by saying, “Nothing and no one will take away my joy. You could get close to it, but it’s mine to own. Yours should be too.”

100 pound weight loss and sobriety

Jessica has been on a huge journey of weight loss and sobriety over the past few years. She opened up about her struggles with addiction in her 2020 memoir, open book, saying she was “killing herself” with pills and alcohol, but has now been sober for five years, as mentioned in her Instagram post above. She also wasn’t shy about talking about her incredible weight loss journey, which she started in 2019 after the birth of her daughter Birdie, telling in addition‘s Terri Seymour in September that the most important factor was changing her diet, saying: “I went to see a nutritionist and I needed to correct my eating habits.”

This post has been updated since it was originally posted to include recent facts.

Jessica Simpson flaunts toned legs in new Instagram post

Jessica clearly isn’t letting the negativity surrounding her latest controversial post get her down – or stopping her from posting again – as she returned to Instagram with a gorgeous photo that shows the results of her 100-pound weight loss in a lot. more way complementary!

On November 17, Jessica shared a photo of herself posing with her mother Tina Ann Drew – which makes us think good genes run in the family! – while wearing a stunning long-sleeved dress from her Jessica Simpson collection, complete with a sexy thigh-high slit that perfectly showed off her seemingly endless, toned and tanned pins. Jessica accessorized the dress with a chic black belt and cowboy boots, while her hair was worn in a sleek but bouncy fuzz.

Fans are praising Jessica’s style

The comments section was much more complimentary this time around, with fans praising everything from Jessica’s style to her slim but healthy appearance, and more. “I love how you styled this dress,” one fan raved, followed by the fire emoji and the red heart emoji. “This dress!” another exclaimed, followed by three fire emojis.

“Love the dress so much,” added another fan, followed by the red heart emoji. The dress, as you can imagine, got *a lot* more love in the comments section, as did Jessica’s hair! “Hair craving!” another said, followed by the heart eyes emoji. “You look gorgeous here Jessica,” complimented another fan who loved every part of the look, followed by the heart eyes emoji.