Fashion
Alessandro Michele steps down as artistic director of Gucci
Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the global luxury fashion giant he led as creative director since January 21, 2015.
Kering, the French group that owns Gucci, announced Michèle’s departure from the brand late on November 23, 2022.
What Kering, Gucci and Alessandro Michele said about the decision
In a statement, François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, declared: “I am grateful to Alessandro for having invested so much in this adventure. His passion, imagination, ingenuity and culture put Gucci center stage, where it belongs.
Pinault added that Michele’s seven-year tenure was “an exceptional moment” in Gucci’s history.
Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci said: “I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, dedication and unconditional love for this unique Maison during his tenure as Creative Director. “
On her part, Michele said, “There are times when paths diverge due to the different perspectives each of us may have. Today marks the end for me of an extraordinary career spanning more than twenty years within a company to which I have tirelessly devoted all my love and my creative passion.
Who will succeed Alessandro Michele at Gucci?
News of Gucci and Michele’s split was first reported by Daily Women’s Clothing (WWD).
Meanwhile, citing an unnamed source, Reuters reports that there was tension between Michele and Kering management.
Kering has not named a successor to Michele, but the report says Gucci will drop six collections as part of its full fashion calendar in 2023.
In its statement, Kering noted that Gucci “will continue to lead the House until a new creative organization” is in place.
Gucci grew under the creative direction of Michele
Michele is a former accessories designer who took Gucci to new heights after becoming its creative director. He steered the brand towards more visually striking and fluid styles, and increased engagement with celebrities.
Icons such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dakota Johnson and Harry Styles were among the many who were drawn to Gucci during Michele’s tenure. Styles became a Gucci ambassador in 2017 and has since released his own collection, Ha Ha Ha, in collaboration with the brand.
Among the latest celebrities to join Gucci is Ryan Gosling, who became the new face of the brand’s Valigeria travel campaign in October 2022.
Michele’s personal style has also made him an instantly recognizable figure in the fashion world.
Commercially, Michele, along with Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, pushed Gucci into a period of very high growth during his time.
The Guardian reports that Gucci’s revenue nearly tripled from 3.9 billion euros ($4.07 billion) in 2015 to 9.7 billion euros ($10.12) in 2021. Gucci also topped The Lyst’s prestigious index of the world’s hottest brands in the second and third quarters of 2022.
But the report also notes that growth has been declining since 2017.
According Reuters, Gucci has lagged behind its peers in recent quarters. Reports suggest that the pandemic and brand fatigue in major Asian markets such as China are behind the crisis.
(Main image: Andreas Solaro/AFP; Feature image: Michael Tran/AFP)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur
