It’s an epic return to Soweto for high-end fashion week





Look at the camera, flash, smile and show off on the runway at the Soweto Theater for the annual Soweto Fashion Week, scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 6-10 p.m. The Soweto Theater stage on Bolani Road in Jabulani will be graced by seven local fashion gurus under the theme: Trans-Seasonal Clothing. Dejavu Not a Secret, UJU Designs, NOTE, Fresh Wear, SIBU, FDB, and Makgale are among the artists set to showcase five of their top outfits. Fashion aficionados will be able to watch the exceptionally talented designers guide them through some of their exciting designs for the current season. The goal is to show viewers how to seasonally change up their wardrobes throughout the year. Founded by local entrepreneur Stephen Manzini in 2011, Soweto Fashion Week showcased some of the sprawling township’s finest fashion brands, including Urban Zulu, Zama Swazi and Floyd Avenue, to name a few. Stephen Manzini, a local entrepreneur, founded it. During the confinement linked to Covid-19, the prestigious fashion showcase had to stop its exhibitions, but this year will be its first staging in two years. “Our passion remains constant even after Covid-19 and a two-year hiatus in events. We want to find the best talents in the fashion industry. Soweto is brimming with creativity, with many designers aspiring to establish themselves on big stages, and that’s what we’re looking for,” says Manzini. The event is well known for attracting international media, including the BBC and Fox News, to Soweto. “The fashion event also attracted distinguished guests, including former US Ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard, who supported the show on behalf of the US government,” event organizers said in a statement. Press. Soweto Fashion Week not only promotes South Africa’s fashion, beauty and modeling industries globally, but it also promotes Johannesburg as a city full of opportunity. “This event highlights our contribution to this growing industry. With the Soweto Theater located in the heart of the most famous township in the world, we are proud to be part of this force, promoting the work of young black designers from various townships, as well as those in urban areas and overseas,” says Vincent Motau, General Manager of Soweto Theatre. Motau adds that Soweto Fashion Week is also famous for runway seasons, with the inclusivity of plus sizes adding fuel to the fashion fire. Soweto Fashion Week attendees can expect high fashion from established and relatively unknown brands, including Makgale, 3rd runner-up and NOTE winner of the SABC 1 Raw Silk fashion competition. “There’s also Mercia Ramagaga, who has walked the runway at London Fashion Week and other international platforms,” ​​adds Manzini. For the first time, Soweto Fashion Week collaborated with Coca-Cola, Soweto Theatre, Havillah Beauty, the City of Johannesburg and Soweto TV. It is hoped that these collaborations will take the event to new heights. Customers are promised a wonderful night of high fashion for R50 per ticket at the gates of the Soweto theatre. Written by Dakalo Ramudidibi 24/11/2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joburg.org.za/media_/Newsroom/Pages/2022%2520News%2520Articles/November/It%27s-an-epic-return-to-Soweto-for-high-end-fashion-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos