Kim Kardashian Reveals the Dress She Wore Before Designing North





Kim Kardashian remembers the exact dress she wore the night she and Kanye West conceived their first child, North. The Skims founder, 42, told her now 9-year-old daughter during The Kardashians season 2 finale that West, 45, received a cute blue dress in which she got pregnant. You came into my womb the night I wore that dress, she told her little girl. Kardashian then joked that Olivier Rousteing, the designer of the royal blue dress, might have a little something to do with North being on this planet. North was born on June 15, 2013. About eight months prior, on October 22, 2012, Kardashian was photographed wearing the blue dress on the red carpet at the Gabrielles Angel Foundation Angel Ball in New York City. Kardashian is seen here in the blue dress she wore the night she conceived North West with then-boyfriend Kanye West. Dimitrios Kambouris At the time, the reality TV star accessorized the low-cut, long-sleeved look with a fishtail braid, matching blue earrings, a chunky ring and black pointed pumps. West also attended the event alongside his then girlfriends, looking dapper in a tuxedo. Since the birth of their eldest daughter, the former couple have welcomed three more children: Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. They were married for seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.



North is the eldest of four children Kardashian shares with West. kimkardashian/Instagram



They also have two sons, Saint and Psalm, and another daughter, Chicago. kimkardashian/Instagram Next

close The singer stole the show in a dramatic ballgown and… After months of several failed public attempts by West to win back his estranged wife, a judge declared the Yeezy CEO and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum legally single in March 2022. However, the divorce has yet to be fully finalized as the couple resolve their custody issues over their four children.

