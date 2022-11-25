47 Best Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 Sales: Cashmere Sweaters And Tumi Backpacks

Nordstrom Black Friday sale in full swing: With items up to 60% off both Nordström and Nordstrom Rackyou can save big on holiday gifts and travel gear for you and your family through November 29. While Nordstrom’s inventory tends to hang around for most of the sale, some products fly off the shelves proverbially (looking at you, La Mer produces), so don’t delay if you see something on sale that you are sure you want.

To help you narrow down your shopping spree, we’ve combed through Nordstrom’s sales section to find the best sellers for travelers, from Tumi luggage to the cashmere sweaters and leggings that make up our ideal airplane outfit. Below are the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals to shop today.

Women’s clothing

Nordstrom is often the place we turn to for comfy basics that fit perfectly into our travel uniform. During the Black Friday sale, many of the department store’s bestsellers are on sale, including the ultra-soft cardigan from Barefoot Dreams and a product made by Nordstrom. cashmere sweater, both of which are great layering pieces for air travel. You can also find items from Zella, Nordstrom’s in-house athleisure brand, on sale, as well as jeans from Madewellsweaters Camuto winsand underwear Hanky ​​Panky.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan Nordstrom Go-To High Waist Leggings

Zella Restore Soft Legging with Pocket Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt

Sweaty Betty Explorer Tapered Sports Pants

Men’s clothes

Thousands of men’s clothes are on sale right now, with offers from sports brands like Adidas, Nike and Zella, as well as more upmarket offerings like Barbour and AllSaints. Stock up on everything dress shirts suitable for winter weddings to the basics of Calvin Klein and swimwear from The man at the top and crankshaft.

Rhone round-neck short-sleeved T-shirt Navy Layer Slim Fit Saturday Trousers

Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants

Good Man Brand Chelsea Bomber Jacket

Pack of 3 Calvin Klein boxers Treasure & Bond Thermal Crew Neck Shirt

Comfortable shoes

A good pair of shoes to wear all day is an essential part of any travel uniform. This year’s Black Friday sale section is filled with deals on Men’s, Women’sand kids’ styles whether you’re looking for sneakers, sandals, dress shoes or slippers. One of our favorite sandals for lounging around the house, Airbnb or hotel, the Adidas Slide is 25% off. Other highlights: classic kicks from Vans, Sorel waterproof bootsand Hoka Recovery Slides.

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slippers Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

Sfft Waylyn platform sneakers Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballerina

Blondo Bandit suede ankle boot BP Brayden Lug Chelsea Boot

adidas stan smith sneakers

Adidas Supernova+ Running Shoe

Merrell Moab Flight Trail Running Shoe

Beauty and skin care

Whether you’re replenishing your own supply or shopping for the beauty guru in your life, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale offers plenty of discounts on premium brands including Moroccan Oil, La Mer and Aveda, but don’t hang around, because these products sell out quickly. As with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, there are a handful of sets filled with best-selling products, some in limited-edition sizes, that make great gifts (like this hair kit from Olaplex). Beyond packages, you can save on sunscreen, makeup, hand creams, NuFace Devicesand more.

Vacation Classic Sun Spray Moroccan Oil Moisture Repair Set

Nuface Trinity Facial Toning Device

Luggage and backpacks

Tumi always makes an appearance at Nordstrom sales, and this year there are discounted duffle bags and backpacks. We particularly like the Voyageur backpack, which can be filled to the brim and has plenty of pockets for easy organization. We’ll also keep an eye out for other suitcase deals.

Ted Baker London Freds Briefcase

AllSaints Alpha Leather Backpack Backpack Tumi Traveler Hilden

Hand bags

At the start of the sale, more than 400 handbags and wallets were on sale at Nordstrom, and that has since ballooned to over 900 discounted options. Save on shoulder bags, tote bags and fanny packs from popular brands like Ganni, Dagne Dover and Frame. AAKS’ Fringe Tote, which is 45% off, is just begging to be brought on your next beach vacation.

Frame Le Signature Mini Shoulder Bag AAKS gold fringed raffia tote

Ted Baker London Leopard Quilted Belt Bag

Vince Camuto Orla canvas tote Tory Burch Perry Leather Tote

Travel accessories

While clothes, shoes, and beauty products can steal the show when it comes to discounts, plenty of travel accessories can be found in the home and gift sections. Phone cases, comfortable airplane sets from Barefoot Dreams, and Tumi Dopp kits are just a few noteworthy offerings.

Allsaints Cybelle leather phone holder on the neck Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Eye Travel Set

Home and Gifts

Upgrade your home décor and accessories with the softest blankets from Barefoot Dreams, an essential oil diffuser compact enough to take on the road, or a cozy waffle robe. The hostess in your life will appreciate a fresh new apron, especially when designed with a whimsical Marimekko print. Other great gift options include candles from Margiela Housethis set of essential oilsAnd one accessory holder to keep your watch and small jewelry safe on the go.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Blanket Neom Wellbeing Pod Mini Essential Oil Diffuser