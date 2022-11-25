Women’s workwear fashion that makes every “body” happy





Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur the contributors are theirs.

You are reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you stand in front of the mirror every morning, struggling to put together a stylish yet comfortable outfit for work? Having exhausted all your group gala (mandarin collar) suits and hand weaving kadi cotton sarisdo you regularly get flashbacks of Alicia Florrick’s impeccably tailored Armani suits and luxe blazers on The good wife? Can the Indian professional woman ever find the right western workwear?



LR FS Life brand ambassadors Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Khureshi and Srinidhi Shetty

Ayushi Gudwani, founder and CEO of FS Life, a brand house, is working precisely to solve this problem. “When I worked as a consultant for McKinsey years ago, I traveled the world meeting clients and literally lived in my work clothes. However, I often struggled to find clothes that fit well, are comfortable and stylish, as most brands’ designs were made with western women in mind. Seeing this as a great opportunity, I spoke to over 1 000 Indian working women to understand their dress needs for work.Soon I decided to pursue this as a business and widely collected measurements from over 200 working women to understand the diversity of Indian women body types “says Gudwani. It was then that she finalized the first fit algorithm fit for FableStreet, her pilot clothing brand. In 2020, as FableStreet thrived as a women’s workwear brand, the onset of the pandemic began to render the category irrelevant, driving the company toward a massive product overhaul and expansion. FableStreet then evolved into a multi-category western clothing brand, which included not only workwear, but also evening and daywear, among others. This experimentation at FableStreet and the resulting success led to the launch of two other brands, Mikoto and Marigold, two months apart, giving birth to FS Life, a house of brands. “While working on building the brand, I was motivated by the idea of ​​solving the problem statement and I was not aggressively seeking funding. I started the business by investing all my savings in it. I didn’t want to raise money until I knew my idea could become something big and only went to market once there was POC and initial traction. ‘I was lucky to have friends, family and peers who believed in my idea and decided to support me,’ she says. Although initially many, including Gudwani, doubted the possible success of D2C brands, the past couple of years have extinguished those fears as several brands have surpassed INR 1,000 crore in revenue per year, sparking unprecedented interest among consumers. investors. Fashion is not the easiest sub-category to work with due to working capital issues, complexity of SKUs (stock keeping unit) and the need for constant product evolution. “But it’s working to our advantage because we’ve found a pattern of launching new products every 15 days, growing aggressively and still managing close to zero working capital. So we’re among the handful of fashion companies that investors want to work with,” says Gudwani. She says the business has grown nearly 10-fold over the past two years and continues its growth trajectory. FS Life recently onboarded three brand ambassadors, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Khureshi and Srinidhi Shetty, to reinforce its brand philosophy of creating clothes that flatter women of all shapes and sizes. “You will continue to see a lot more of us in the times to come and we are confident of stepping into the INR 1,000 crore club in the next 3-5 years,” Gudwani claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/en-in/news-and-trends/womens-workwear-fashion-that-makes-every-body-happy/439840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos