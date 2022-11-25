Kim Kardashian told North West that she was styled in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West specifically requested





Ye and Kim Kardashian at the Angel Ball at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City.Mike Pont/FilmMagic Kim Kardashian told North West the story of her conception in 2012.

Kardashian wore a blue Balmain dress the night she and Ye designed North.

Kardashian told the story when she was styled by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. During ‘The Kardashians’ season 2 finale, Kim Kardashian recounted the day she and then-husband Ye conceived their first child North West, crediting a bespoke dress designed by the creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing. In the episode, Kardashian traveled to Paris with her eldest daughter North West for Paris Fashion Week, where Kardashian was walking the runway for Balenciaga. The pair also attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show and were styled by Rousteing for the appearance. While with North, Rousteing and her mother Kris Jenner, Kardashian shared an intimate anecdote involving Rousteing and an iconic Balmain dress he designed for her. “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby, and he gave daddy that blue dress daddy wanted for me,” Kardashian told North between bites of fries and sips of Coca-Cola. “It was my birthday, the year before you were born, and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you came into my womb the night I wore that dress.” “So Olivier might have a little something to do with why you’re on this planet,” she continued. Kim Kardashian in a Balmain dress at the Angel Ball in 2012.Theo Wargo/WireImage for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Kardashian wore the dress in question to the Angel Ball on Oct. 22, 2012, which falls approximately eight months before North West’s June 15, 2013 birthday. Rousteing previously spoke about the dress and North’s subsequent design in a 2016 Q&A video for Kardashian’s app which appears to be no longer available. Per Refinery29, however, Rousteing said in the video that the first dress he made for Kardashian was a “long electric blue dress” that Kardashian’s then-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, requested. Rousteing went on to say that “the most amazing thing” about the garment was that Kardashian wore it the night North was conceived. “I don’t know if I can tell, maybe it’s a secret, but I know Kanye told me,” Rousteing said in the video. “So I just wanted to share with you guys.” Read the original article at Initiated

