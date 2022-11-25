The 58 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals 2022

Whether you’re looking for luxury travel items for friends and family, or want to score a new outfit ahead of the holiday season, you can shop Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale from now on. Nordstrom is one of our favorite places to look for chic fashion choices. If you’re planning a road trip or hopping on a plane for vacation, Nordstrom has just what you need to stay comfortable all day. Plus, the deals are up to 56% off, which is just one more reason to check out the sale.





Best Luggage Deals

Ensure a smooth travel experience with a new set of luggage or carry-on luggage. A new bag means no more worries about broken zippers or bumpy wheels. Discover sustainability vacay options to help you stay organized on the go. With multiple pockets and an expandable zipper, you can easily store any keepsake on your travel wardrobe. This weekend, you’ll find deals of up to 40% off matching sets of checked luggage and carry-on luggage.











Best deals on backpacks and travel bags

For those who love a good weekend, Black Friday is the perfect day to consider gifting a new gym bag, backpack or weekend bag, especially when they’re up to 49. % reduction. Your favorite traveler is sure to make good use of the classic Tumi’s sports bag or one shoulder bag like this. A heavy-duty duffle bag allows for maximum packing options and can still be used as carry-on luggage for air travel, as well as a carry-on option for any quick trips outside of the hotel.















Best Women’s Clothing Deals

With hundreds of options to choose from, the Nordstroms Black Friday sale gives you the chance to buy your friends (or yourself) a whole new wardrobe for the holidays. With deals up to 50% off jackets, sweaters, loungewear and more, you won’t have to feel guilty choosing a gift for yourself. Consult a stylish matching pajama set on sale for $40 (was $65), or grab a pair of soft leggings on sale at 40% off, to travel comfortably on your next vacation.











Best Men’s Clothing Deals

While shopping for all the women in your life, don’t forget about the men! There are so many sales on stylish brands for men that you can shop all in one place, and they’re up to 50% off. Consider a thick wool pea coat, on sale for over $120 off, that will keep any traveler warm on a weekend in the mountains. This pair of ripstop cargo joggers from BP is on sale for up to 50% off and will ensure you arrive at your destination feeling great.











Best Women’s Shoe Deals

This Black Friday, you can find shoe deals from top brands like UGG, Nike, Camuto wins, and more, you’ll step into your next vacation in style. The Nordstrom Black Friday sale includes boots, sandals, heels, walking shoes and more. Upgrade your travel wardrobe with 40% off Vans walking shoesand a whopping 56% off this style of BCBGeneration.











Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Men’s shoes have deals of up to 50% off from Black Friday to Cyber ​​Monday. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of gym shoes, work bootsWhere moccasins for the officetravelers can enjoy savings across the board.











Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom is known for its long list of high-end beauty products, and now thanks to Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales, you can find something for everyone on your shopping list with up to 50% discount. Whether you’re shopping for someone with a five step skin care routine or someone who likes to change their scent, they will feel better with these offers. With travel size options, beauty bags and compact packagingeach of these items will end up in their carry-on on their next vacation.











