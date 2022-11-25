Hekka kicks off the Black Friday shopping season in style with unbeatable deals on fashion and electronics





ANGELS, November 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of its Early Black Friday campaign, Hekka is ready to impress its customers once again with a series of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday offers. Hekka, a growing online marketplace, has just joined the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday shopping extravaganza. After a successful Early Black Friday campaign, the company is happy to announce more lucrative deals for the upcoming Black Friday weekend. Hekka offers a wide range of fashion and consumer electronics products that are extremely popular among all types of buyers.

It’s Black Friday! Other amazing offers are ONLY at Hekka.com!

In order to create an unforgettable shopping experience for Black Friday, Hekka offers a great collection of women’s clothing, sweaters and cardigans, hoodies and sweatshirts, dresses, bottoms, blouses and shirts, boots and much more for discounts huge. The best deals in the Electronics category will be available on heated jackets, pads, smartphones, external hard drives, smart watches, wireless gaming headphones, 3D printers, USB extenders, noise canceling headphones, trackers wireless devices, heated socks and vests, etc. Women’s Green Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress is one of Hekka’s top products in the dress category and is likely to steal the show once again this holiday season. With its V-neckline, this all-purpose dress is ideal for the most exquisite holidays. Hekka has already sold around 5,000 units of the gorgeous casual long-sleeved dress. Checked Lapel Long Sleeve Double Breasted Blazer for women is another all-time favorite among Hekka’s rapidly growing global customer base. This polyester blazer is warm, breathable and keeps users warm during harsh winter days. With its lapel neckline and drawstring, it’s the best gift for a loved one. Product quality, style and excellent customer service have always been Hekka’s hallmarks. In addition to amazing Black Friday discounts, the company will also offer super-fast shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee, hassle-free refunds or reships for wrong shipments, and more. Hekka offers for Black Friday Up to 80% off (11/14-25)

Free standard delivery sitewide on (2022/11/25 00:00-23:59 EST .)

.) Limited time flash sale up to $9.99

(2022/11/25 00:00-23:59 EST . on more than 100 electronic and fashion products)

(2022/11/25 . on more than 100 electronic and fashion products) Additional discounts

10% discount on $49

15% discount on $69

20% discount on $129

30% discount on $299 For Cyber ​​Monday: Up to 70% off (26/11 – 1/12) For more details, please visit Hekka – https://www.hekka.com/ About Heka: Originally founded in Singapore, Hekka is an online marketplace that offers a wide range of products and is emerging as a leader in the consumer electronics and real-time fashion industry. Its ability to create an inclusive, cross-border and seamless shopping experience enhances consumers’ everyday lives through high-end technology and emerging trends. Launched by Asia Innovations Group (ASIG), a leading live social enterprise with over 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners in Europe, the United States and India. For more information, visit hekka.com and follow @hekkaofficial on all social platforms. About Asia Innovations Group Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social enterprise in emerging markets. From December 31, 2021, ASIG has served more than 400 million registered users located in more than 150 countries and regions around the world. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to fulfill its mission to enrich the lives of people around the world through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates out of eighteen offices around the world that provide deep local market knowledge in all major emerging markets to augment the company’s cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG’s portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other live social apps based on voice and games. Source Hekka

