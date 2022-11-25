UBC Volleyball celebrates Pride Night in colorful fashion





Rainbow flags hung all around the War Memorial Gym as mixes Thunder and DJ Nasri greeted fans at UBC Volleyballs’ fifth annual Pride Night on Friday. The event started in 2018 as a partnership between UBC Volleyball and the Vancouver Gay Volleyball Association and has grown steadily ever since.

This year’s Pride Night, supporting the non-profit organization Qmunitywas organized in collaboration with UBCs Pride Collective.

The Pride Collective is an organization that represents all queer students on campus, member Isabelle Rowe-Codner explained. Standing at her booth in the lobby with other group members, she greeted attendees with matching pronoun buttons and a trifold display detailing how to connect with the organization.

I think events like this are really good for the visibility of homosexuality on campus, it’s very important that everyone on campus is aware that homosexuality exists all around them and that gay people feel safe in their everyday lives, she added.

Thunder walks through the War Memorial Gym lobby holding a Pride Flag. Miriam Celebiler / L’Ubyssée

Puffy jackets and toques were the outfits of choice for people who flocked to the building at the start of the night. The cold November weather didn’t dampen creativity as fans incorporated the Pride theme into their outfits with rainbow flower necklaces, wigs and even suspenders.

We used dry erase markers, face paint, whatever,” said Marley Hearn, a student in the stands.

The crowd cheers after the Thunderbirds win a long rally. Miriam Celebiler / L’Ubyssée

Inside the gymnasium there was no shortage of activity. The stellar play by the women’s volleyball team that shut out the University of Alberta Golden Bears 30, and the thrilling and hard-fought men’s game that resulted in a 31 loss for the T-Birds was no just the beginning of the story.

The Thunderbird Marching Band provided tunes to boost the energy, the dance team showed off some moves, and there were plenty of giveaways. Crowd members fought over t-shirts tossed into the stands, and a select few competed in volleyball contests during breaks for a chance to win lululemon gift cards.

Thunder assists an audience member in a service competition between sets. Miriam Celebiler / L’Ubyssée

Although the event stood out purely in terms of entertainment value, there was a deeper reason behind some fans’ participation. Mom Kate White brought her family along to enjoy the festivities.

Why we wanted to come tonight is we brought our girls, I think it’s good for them to get out there and see what’s going on and be exposed to different things.

UBC outside forward Cara Kovacs (#11) blocks a Pandas smash. Miriam Celebiler / L’Ubyssée

With cheers from the crowd, the women’s volleyball team put on a show, winning set after set. Lucy Borowski impressed with 14 digs and 15 kills in the win, and Elise Petit made her mark with 5 aces and 9 kills. [The game] was great fun, big crowd, definitely,” Borowski said.

Danielle Price (left) Emma Doyon (center) and Lucy Borowski (right) after defeating the Pandas 30. Miriam Celebiler / L’Ubyssée

With the victory, the T-Birds went to 70 in the Canada West season.

Libero Kacey Jost explained what Pride looks like in the context of the volleyball team. As a team, we wanted to create a super inclusive space for everyone and anyone. I know sports can sometimes be a super intimidating place for anyone, but I also think the LGBTQIA2S+ community really needs to see that it’s a place for them, she said.

UBC midfielder Jesse Umoren (#18) jumps for a block. Isabella Falsetti / The Ubyssian

The men’s team, who took the floor after the women, were unsuccessful but had their share of outstanding performances. Michael Dowhaniuk alone scored 20 kills on the night and topped it all off with 6 digs, while Matt Neaves had 13 kills, 9 digs and 3 aces.

As the evening drew to a close, men’s volleyball head coach Mike Hawkins reflected on how sporting events like Pride Night can serve as a vehicle for good. I think sports, in general, can be a catalyst for positivity or negativity. There are two ends of this spectrum. I think if done right, if pushed in the right direction, sport is the greatest catalyst for love, for positivity, for celebration, for unifying different cultures, for unifying countries, did he declare.

Sport simply brings people together and, if done in a positive way, can truly be a catalyst for change.