How to dress for summer in Adelaide, according to stylist Mary Franz Lawas





Adelaide is the home of content creator and stylist Marie Franz Lawas. So she has an intimate knowledge of how the dry heat of the day can make you sticky and uncomfortable, while at night the heat can either linger or disappear on a whim. That means a casual wardrobe of capsule pieces that can carry you through an idyllic summer day is ideal. For Lawas, that day would include a swim at Port Willunga Beach, a trip to town for some shopping and maybe a gin tasting at Never Never Distilling Co in McLaren Vale. Versatility is key when considering what to select when shopping, Lawas says. Basically, less is more and you want to wear natural fibers.

Here are Lawass’s tips for staying cool and stylish in the coming months in sunny South Australia.

Floating dresses

A one-piece outfit is much easier to navigate bathers once you’re on the beach. This summer you need a long flowing dress in a base color or one of your favorite colors, says Lawas. Something that can be easily layered, cinched at the waist if you need it to look dressier, or worn loose if you want to wear it to the beach. In terms of materials, cotton or linen are foolproof, but satin can also work. Even those party dresses you don’t know what to do with in the summer, you can repurpose with a white shirt tied over it, Lawas says. You can dress these styles down, as long as they are floaty and not boiling hot to wear. Wide linen pants Day and night, a wide linen pants is guaranteed to go with anything and suit almost any occasion, according to Lawas.

They’re perfect for a hot day while still looking neat, she says. You can wear them with a cute top or a strapless blouse and a pair of heels for dinner, or you can wear them with a tank top. That would be me for the city, and I would wear a loafer or a black slide with a small basket purse. Tees and Reservoirs They might be year-round staples, but the tee and tank top are on display in the summer (rather than peeking under knits and coats). Lawas suggests a casual t-shirt style, as it won’t be tacky and it tends to look more luxurious, or a elegant and simple tank in a cotton rib. For daytime, I love an open, scoop-neck tank top that’s a little more fitted to show off your body shape, she says. The high neck tank top in black with a razor cut [back] is also beautiful for the night with wide trousers. something with sleeves Lightweight knits and long sleeve tops always play a role in the warmer months in the south, especially if you do back-to-back tastings in Barossa or McLaren Vale. Lawas recommends one to wear over any outfit or drape over your shoulders. I really like a stripe right now in black and cream or white [or] an all-white outfit and a little orange knit around the shoulders, she said. I find everyone is a bit more conservative in Adelaide [when it comes to style] but at the same time we explore color a bit more. I think a lot of us are probably leaning towards that dopamine band-aid right now to feel good. Cotton and silk blends work best in classic crew cuts and cardigan styles, as does cashmere, but avoid any merino or wool. Lawas says you’ll be roasting in the sun if you take this route. If the temperature is expected to drop, you can opt for an oversized linen or cotton blazer or trench coat instead. Anything linen, actually According to Lawas, you can’t go wrong with linen this summer (and every summer, it seems), for its timeless composition and breathability. But cotton, lyocell, hemp, and bamboo are also great options. These fabrics have been around for centuries, linen is one of them and there’s a reason for that, she says. Lawas typically steams her laundry to start out wrinkle-free, while softening the garment to return it to its original shape after washing. But at the end of the day, it’s laundry and you want to show it off, she says. It’s a texture that everyone can recognize and that’s kind of its beauty. This article is produced by Broadsheet in partnership with Uniqlo. The first Uniqlo store in South Australia is now open.

