Katwalk: the marketplace connecting creatives with fashion-conscious consumers

DUBAI: It has been quite a year for family business Ermenegildo Zegna Group. The Italian company announced last week that it had signed an agreement to enter into a long-term license for Tom Ford fashion with Estee Lauder Companies.

The news broke as Estee Lauder revealed its acquisition of Tom Ford for $2.8 billion.

In December last year, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of $2.4 billion. The luxury menswear brand has also been significantly rebranded, adopting a singular name, Zegna, and a minimalist logo.

For the historic brand, the future is as important as maintaining its Italian roots.

And the group’s chairman and chief executive, Gildo Zegna, spoke to Arab News about Zegnas’ expansion plans for Saudi Arabia.

With the Middle East and Africa recently seeing quarterly growth of 86.4% year-on-year, the region is seen as a key market for the company.

Zegna said: Our Dubai Mall store has become the benchmark for our business. 30 different nationalities buy there daily, it’s just amazing.

As Dubai expects 1 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it predicted it would be a profitable month.

And after a trip to Saudi Arabia, Zegna revealed that expansion plans for the Middle East were in full swing.

It was a very exciting trip. I am amazed to see the resources people put into the country they want to invest in the future and modernity.

The key is to be there with good partners that we have (Al-Malki Group), and I think we will get great pitches and be very busy, he added.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia will see the opening of two Zegna boutiques, with several more in the pipeline over the next three to five years in further expansion for the 112-year-old brand.

It was in 1910 that Ermenegildo Zegna established Lanificio Zegna, a woolen mill producing the finest textiles from natural fibers, in his hometown of Trivero, Italy.

The company has grown into a luxury group comprising menswear, Thom Browne, acquired in 2018, and a one-of-a-kind Made in Italy luxury textile laboratory platform.

On December 20 last year, Zegna rang the bell on the New York Stock Exchange, making history by becoming the first Italian fashion brand to be listed there.

Going public was probably the biggest and toughest decision of my life, I was putting business and family on the line, he said.

After much research and planning, the deal proceeded in conjunction with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by investment affiliates of Investindustrial VII LP

I also think it was the best way to prepare the company for the next generation with the right governance and the right resources, Zegna added.

The founding family remains the majority shareholder with a 62% stake. And this year’s financial records appear to confirm Zengas’ move was the right one.

For the third quarter of this year, the group recorded revenue of 357 million euros ($366 million), up 27.6% year-on-year, taking revenue for the first nine months from 2022 to 1.09 billion euros.

Prior to the IPO, the company rebranded itself by consolidating the three clothing lines under one banner.

Zegna said: We have decided to consolidate and have one Zegna brand.

Brand value has always been a priority at Zegna, and the latest move has created a more streamlined identity for the label, as has its new logo with a double stripe sign.

Although known for its bespoke suits using premium fabrics, the brand has branched out into creating luxury leisurewear under the creative direction of Italian fashion designer Alessandro Sartori.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, I called the executive committee to launch a new project that changed Zegna’s perception from couture to luxury leisurewear which was the start of a new era and probably the “one of the smartest decisions I’ve made,” added Zegna.

By focusing on category management and creating iconic products such as triple-stitched sneakers and knitwear, Zegna has become more accessible to different age groups.

Referring to the overshirt and relaxed trousers he wore for the Arab News interview, the company boss said it was the new Zegna standard and an approach that appealed to loyalists and to younger generations.

It’s about creating great products with contemporary styling in innovative fabrics, he added.

With its bespoke service, everything from sneakers to sweaters, outerwear and suits can be customized in different materials and colors.

This year, Zegna also unveiled an exclusive partnership with Real Madrid as Official Travelwear Partner, a move capitalizing on the growing relationship between football and high fashion. Dior, Moncler and Off-White are some of the other major brands that have signed deals with major football clubs.

Footballers are influential brand ambassadors. In the Zegna campaign, Real Madrid players wear the brand’s signature overshirt and triple-stitched trainers, highlighting its timeless yet contemporary approach to design.

Aside from Italian menswear, its textile division remains a global benchmark for luxury fabrics and one of the company’s most important growth engines.

Third-quarter financial results showed textile revenue hit $31 million, up 33.3% year-on-year. The company continues to supply its textiles to some of the most premium high-end brands, including Gucci and Tom Ford.

With a vertically integrated supply chain, the brand has strong control over its suppliers. Last year, alongside Prada, it acquired an Italian cashmere producer.

Zegna said: Filati Biagioli Modesto is a business I bought with Mr Bertelli from Prada to ensure we have a good supply of traceable cashmere which is becoming very scarce. From sheep to boutique, we are the only fully integrated luxury company.

Elsewhere, from his Achill farm in New South Wales, Australia, comes the best merino wool, shipped to the companies’ Italian factories and then to the stores.

He pointed out that thanks to its supply chain, the company was stronger in terms of sustainability with traceable fibers.

Zegna noted that the company has always tried to give back to the environment, whether through its Oasi Zegna forest reserve in Italy, or upcycling.

Our #UseTheExisting project uses leftover fibers and existing fabrics to minimize waste, Zegna added.

Items from the eco-responsible collection can be purchased online and in-store.