Doha Fashion Fridays: Migrant workers show off their style a photo essay | Qatar

EEvery day, Bisho Sahani would start his shift at 5 a.m., building roads for hours in the fierce Qatar summer heat. And every night when he got back to his labor camp, he took out his phone and did TikTok videos for its 60,000 subscribers.
Most of his videos are songs and poems about love, romance and life’s hardships, but among them are stories about the hardships he faced in Qatar. I wanted to show that the foreign land is the land of trouble. Nepal is always better for us, says Sahani, who is now back in his home country.
The men who built the Qatar World Cup, and those who helped organize it, are often defined by little more than the pale blue jumpsuits that signal their status as low-wage workers. But even in Qatar, their lives are complex and varied. They are workers, but they are also social media stars, activists, fathers and fashionistas.
Around 95% of Qatar’s working population comes from abroad. Some are middle- or high-income earners, but the vast majority are low-wage workers. With a population in Qatar of approximately 400,000the Nepalese are the second nationality of the country (tied with Bangladesh, but behind the 700,000 Indian expatriates).
They feature prominently on an Instagram account that offers a rare glimpse into the life behind the uniforms and construction machinery. DohaFashionFridays documents the many and varied fashion styles of migrant workers as they stroll along the Corniche, the expansive promenade in the heart of Doha, on their weekly day off.
Nepalese are very stylish, they are always on point when it comes to hair and tattoos, says Khalid Albaih, a political cartoonist who founded the project in 2016.
Khalid says the idea of the project was to put a human face on statistics. Let’s meet these people, see what they think. It’s not about victimizing. It’s about them showing themselves how they wanna be [shown] off, he said.
Many Nepalese in Qatar find a sense of belonging to the communities they were part of back home. There are more than 140 Nepalese social organizations in the country, says Rajan*, who sits on the board of six of them. Some are organized around the neighborhoods where the workers come from, others are based on ethnic groups or political affiliations. Everything that is there in Nepal, is here too, says Rajan.
Trade unions are banned in Qatar, but Rajan leads an unofficial group of activists who support other migrant workers in need. If someone is suffering, we give them advice or accompany them to the embassy or the labor court, he says.
These days, Rajan needs help himself. He hasn’t been paid for eight months. His company works for one of Qatar’s biggest construction companies, but the cash has dried up. He repeatedly asked his company’s management for his salary, only to be told: When we get paid, we’ll pay you.
Suresh left for Qatar in 2007 to work as a construction worker. Fifteen years later, he is doing the same job. I don’t have big dreams that I will be in a better position. My only duty is to provide for my family, explains the 50-year-old Nepalese.
He has little free time, getting up at 4 a.m. every day to start work. But there is a twice-daily ritual that he never skips; phoning his wife, three daughters and two-year-old son.
I don’t want to be here because I miss my family, but if I don’t work there is no one to support them. I am not here voluntarily. I have to be here, he said.
Low-wage workers like Suresh are not allowed to bring their families to Qatar, and so hundreds of thousands of men live in forced celibacy. They are often called bachelors but in many cases they are young married men who are missed by their wives.
If his kids aren’t home, he gets to be a bit personal with his wife. This way we control our emotions for a few hours, Suresh says, before adding, it’s a tragedy.
Some of the most nuanced portrayals of migrant workers come from the people closest to history. The Nepali Times publishes a series, Diaspora Newspaperswhich reveals the diversity of destinations, jobs, motivations and experiences of Nepalese migrant workers.
We hope to bring out the human side of migration and how it has affected almost every Nepalese family positively and negatively, says the newspaper’s editor, Kunda Dixit. We also want to show that it is not always about exploitation and abuse, but about the aspirations of Nepalese people for themselves and their families. Even the most horrific stories of suffering and pain show people full of hope, inner strength and selflessness.
Additional reports by Praveen Kumar Yadav
*Some names have been changed to protect the identity of workers
