Fashion heiress Sudha Reddy receives Global Gifter honor





Global Gift Foundation celebrated a decade of The Global Gift Gala Paris edition, which took place at the star-studded Four Seasons George V Hotel. The magical night was hosted by Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo. Representing India at this historic event, was none other than billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy of MEIL Group, Hyderabad who turned heads with her articulate looks. Known for her eclectic fashion sense, she donned a bespoke Neeta Lulla gown for the gala. The leading lady of Hyderabad is often spotted in the company of Paris Hilton, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley, Anna Wintour and a galaxy of Hollywood stars and the world’s most influential leaders. From the Global Gift Gala to the MET Gala, Paris Couture Week and First Ladies Luncheon, Sudha Reddy has spared no effort to leave a mark with her high-profile red carpet appearances. One of India’s leading business moguls, global fashion icon, socialite, art enthusiast and globetrotter, Sudha Reddy steps into the distinct roles with such momentum that she stuns the world in everything she does. Yet, the illustrious industrialist is best-loved for her efforts in philanthropy and empowerment. The humanitarian who leads with his heart leads the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries running several social impact projects across India, while the eponymous Sudha Reddy Foundation aims to support women and children in focusing on affordable health care and accessible education. Due to her strong charitable efforts and being a true inspiration within global philanthropic circles, Reddy was invited and incorporated into the Global Gifters family as one of the Global Gift Foundation’s Global Ambassadors. , making her the first-ever Hyderabadi to receive such an exemplary honor. She joins the ranks of world celebrities like Ricky Martin, David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pitbull, Jane Fonda, Halle Berry, Will I AM, Huda Kattan, Meghan Markle, Alec Baldwin, Goldie Hawn, Pamela Anderson among others. Sudha Reddy shares, I am very happy to now be officially associated with the Global Gift Foundation as one of their Indian patrons. It was such an insightful evening, meeting such noble dignitaries and coming together to see how each of us can create an impact and change the world in real time. I look forward to my new responsibilities as a global campaigner to build social awareness in society and mobilize resources During her visit, she was also spotted attending the ceremonial service for the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and exchanging pleasantries with members of the Royal Family at St Paul’s Cathedral in London as well as at a spiritual awakening event organized by Lola Tillyyaeva and the Institut du genre humain in Paris. Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement of the Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/endorse the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or opinions expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not be in any way responsible and/or liable in any way whatsoever for anything stated in the article and/or also with respect to the view(s), opinion(s) ), announcement(s), statement(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/presented in the same.

