Designer Norma Kamali’s secrets to building a long and successful career

Even if you don’t know who Norma Kamali is, chances are you’ve seen her work.

The 77-year-old fashion designer has orchestrated some of pop culture’s most iconic moments over the decades, from Farrah Fawcett’s red pin-up swimsuit to the blue dress that sent Instagram into a frenzy after a memorable appearance on Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That…”

Kamali always knew she wanted to lead a creative life, she never imagined it would involve a career in fashion. “I had my heart set on being a painter growing up,” the New York native told CNBC Make It.

In the 1960s, she took art and illustration classes in New York and worked as an airline clerk with Northwest Orient Airlines, flying every weekend to and from London for $29 to explore the vibrant arts scene in the city.

But she wasn’t just drawn to the sprawling murals and neon pop art of the buildings, she was captivated by the outfits women wore on the streets of London: high boots, mini skirts and swirly patterned dresses. .

“I was like a moth to a flame,” she recalls. “I felt it in my bones that this was what I wanted to be a part of.”

Dressing up in London made Kamali feel free and she wanted to share that joy with her friends in Manhattan. She began to fill her suitcase with foreign clothes, including vintage pieces from the 1930s and 1940s.

By the mid-1960s, Kamali had enough unique pieces to open a store. In 1969, in partnership with her then husband, she opened a boutique on 53rd Street, where she started designing her own clothes.

Kamali’s fashion empire has since grown beyond the small basement boutique where she began building it. Celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have worn her designs on magazine covers and red carpets around the world.

Here, Kamali shares her top tips for building a long, successful career you love.