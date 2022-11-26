41 best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022: H&M, Aerie, Zara, Abercrombie

Buyers, rejoice! The best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022 are here, and we’ve found the deals you can start shopping early. Mega-retailers and major fashion brands have slashed prices across the board, so whether you’re looking for jeans that are comfortable enough to work from home, winter coats to fill the empty space in your closet, or cute workout clothes that are cute enough to get you motivated. go for a run, there’s no better time than the present to move.

From Nordstrom to Shopbop to Lululemon, we’ve broken down the deals that are truly worth your money in fashion, shoes and accessories. Ahead, all the best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022 you’ll want to jump on right now.

Psst: Looking for more can’t-miss sales? Discover all best Black Friday deals of 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 fashion and clothing deals

Not ready for the end of summer? Boho paradise Free People offers condolences with discounts on apparel, lingerie, accessories and more.

Add to your rotation of everyday basics with Everlanes sale selections. The San Francisco-based brand is offering deep discounts on select women’s and men’s clothing, including chunky knits, jeans, leather flats and more.

As usual, Nordstroms’ sale section is packed with discounts in every category, from denim to sleepwear and everything in between. The retail giant started early, with many more markdowns going live (in stores and online) daily. We’ve got our eye on giveaway-worthy winter coats, Skims underwear, and slippers, all of which are up for grabs. Don’t forget to check out the beauty section for skincare and makeup for your gifts for your mother, gifts for your teenage sister, and yourself.

Do you like the style of Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes? Now’s your chance to get some celeb-adored pieces, including the loafers that virtually every A-lister owns for 25% off sitewide. If you’re into shoes, don’t miss the chance to grab a winter wedding guest dress or finally try on her baggy pants, an influencer favorite that also comes in petite!

Hang on to your hat, because Amazon’s fashion deals haven’t come to play. So many gems are discounted including the Amazon coat, which after five years is still a bestseller. Other top picks include the signature Levis trucker jacket, affordable leggings and more.

Lululemon markdowns are like gold dust, but the brand is offering special pricing on its top-selling men’s sports bras, leggings, jackets and loungewear.

With offerings ranging from comforting knits to perfectly tailored denim, Madewell offers refined basics to make fall and winter as cute and cozy as possible. Use code OHJOY for 40% off your purchase at checkout.

Who doesn’t to like a Zara sale? The Spanish clothing giant’s Black Friday deals don’t disappoint. Right now, select items are 40% off online (and in-store, if you dare to brave the crowds). You know where to find us.

Take 50% off your entire purchase for Black Friday, plus an additional 10% off until November 26. Use code FRIDAY at checkout.

Aerie’s Bestseller high waisted leggings are just $25 right now, with up to 40% off other styles and a great underwear deal: $35 for 10 pairs. Let’s go.

There’s so much going on right now in Gap. But here’s what’s important: prices as low as $10; 50% discount on your entire order, and 10% additional discount. If there was ever a time to overhaul your base drawer, it’s now.

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 30% off sitewide this weekend, so if you’ve wanted its popular jeans or got your hands on one of its best-selling hoodies, we suggest you take action. now.

Verishop, the e-tailer with fashion deals you didn’t know you needed, is offering deep discounts on clothing across all categories, so make this sale a priority when planning your vacation. obscene.

Did you just realize you’re missing some cute winter pajamas? You can complete your comfy clothing collection with 25% off styles including the popular Gisele pajamas with code JOY25. Hey, salon life chose you.

A MatchesFashion stacked sale is hard to come by, so it’s an opportunity you won’t want to pass up. The multi-brand retailer offers a huge selection of categories to shop including luxury apparel, accessories and homewares with up to 50% off new season styles and an additional 15% off at checkout when you use code EXTRA15.

Do you know that luxury sweater or designer accessory that has interested you for a while? Now is the time to pounce, as the high-end retailer is offering up to 50% off designer goods, automatically applied at checkout on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inject some comfort into your wardrobe with the Naadams Friends and Family sale. Hundreds of pieces (cashmere bralettes, men’s and women’s joggers and accessories) are up to 40% off right now with code BLACKFRIDAY40. It’s as good as it gets from this enduring brand.

There’s never been a better time to do it. Stock up on seasonal workout gear, including casual fall sweaters, fresh kicks and sports bras with Nikes Black Friday sale.

Whether you want leather leggings or a sculpting bodysuit, everything at Spanx is 20% off for Black Friday with select styles up to 50% off with no code required.

Another top contender for filling your workout-ready wardrobe for less, Bandier offers offerings from popular athletics brands such as WSLY, Le Ore and PE Nation. From now on, you can get great deals on everything from sweatshirts to sneakers, with no code required.

UO has a variety of different deals for Black Friday. For starters, a 30% off promo code is automatically applied to all orders at checkout. Plus, jeans and flannels are both 50% off. Get your fall/winter color palette.

No code needed to take advantage of deals up to 50% off Kate Spade bags, winter accessories and apparel through November 27.

Your dream designer wardrobe can soon come true when you shop Elyse Walker’s Black Friday event. The retailer is slashing prices by up to 75% on A-lister favorite brands including Tom Ford, Jonathan Simkhai and Gianvito Rossi.

Even though Amazon technically owns Shopbop, the multi-brand retailer is currently running its own sale with discounted prices on everything from knitwear to jeans from one of Meghan Markles’ go-to denim brands. (PS: to Amazon Prime members: don’t sleep on this sale because you can use your membership benefits to qualify for free two-day shipping.)

OV is offering incredible discounts on its best-selling sports leisure offerings, including sports bras, running shorts and other workout essentials you didn’t know you needed at 30% off off sitewide and up to 70% off older collectibles.

Festive combinations! Classy work clothes! Fuzzy slippers! There’s something for every occasion at Anthropologie, and the brand is spreading holiday cheer early with up to 30% off top brands like Farm Rio and Maeve.

Head to Alo Yoga for the leggings and sports bras you’re bound to find in the closets of your favorite celebrities. (Hello, Kendall Jenner.) The brand is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday, and up to 70% off its existing sale section.

With workshops in Stockholm, Los Angeles and Paris, & Other Stories makes fashionable clothing that will stand out without costing a fortune.

If your current line of activewear needs some freshening up, head over to the Girlfriend Collectives sale section. The athleisure brand is blessing us right now with 35% off sitewide and up to 70% off select sale styles.

Buckle up, because Ssense’s Black Friday sale has some of the best (and often low-key) designer styles up to 50% off right now. Think The north face inflators, Doc Martens, Ganni Boots, Lisa Yang sweaters, Online Ceramics graphic sweatshirts and more to add to your winter wardrobe. No code is required and discounts are automatically applied at checkout.

The bi-annual Skims sale will likely have the internet in a frenzy for discounts on its beloved shapewear and underwear. The brand rarely offers such deep discounts, so it’s no surprise that many sizes are rushing to this one ASAP if you want to buy Skims.

Farm Rio said to forget Black Friday, it’s Super Friday here. Fans of the brand’s carefree prints can get 50% off sitewide with code SUPER50. This applies to everything from her chunky cardigans to her colorful dresses, graphic tees and baggy pants.

Although Revolve doesn’t have a lot of sales throughout the year, the e-tailer makes sure to pull out all the stops for Black Friday. Revolve loyalists can save up to 70% on top-selling house brands and labels like Fleur du Mal, Amanda Uprichard, and more.

Enjoy 25% off select items at Bloomingdale’s through November 27. Followers can also get $25 off every $100 spent on as many items as they want.

Tory Burch fans can enjoy 60% off current sale styles, plus an additional 10% off through November 29.

Take 30% off bodysuits, jeans, accessories and more through November 28. Use code BF30 at checkout.

ASOS is running a huge sale with up to 80% off almost everything. Customers can also enjoy an additional 20% off purchases of $30. Use code YOURS20 at checkout.

Eloquii buyers are blessing with a huge sale. Get 50% off your entire purchase through November 26 with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Want to hang up that dress you rented a few months ago? Head over to Rent the Runway’s Black Friday sale. RTR is offering 35% off subscriptions and individual rentals with promo code BESTFRIDAY until November 26.

FWRD rarely has sales, which makes its Black Friday sale a must. Save up to 65% on designer brands such as Versace, Ganni and Jacquemus.

The North Face has a variety of different deals for Black Friday. Right now, shoppers can take up to 40% off select styles, while XPLR members get 25% off full-priced items.