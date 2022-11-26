Why fashion designers collaborate with airlines

Fashion designers have had a love affair with airlines for many years, ever since the first flight attendants took to the skies. Uniforms started off as being very functional and practical and, by today’s standards, quite boring. Some airline uniforms have stood the test of time, while others have been a mere reflection of society and high-end fashion.





A little history

Many flight attendants were originally nurses, which dictated the original uniform until it took more inspiration from the Army and Navy. Blazers and culottes became part of the uniform, even though they were worn with high-heeled shoes. From the 1940s it became a very feminine occupation and something that epitomized glamour, elegance and charm.

One of the first official designer uniforms was created by Howard Greer for Trans World Airlines or TWA in 1944. It was a sleek grey/blue suit with a cutout on the collar reading TWA. Flaps on the shoulders allowed the flight attendant to not be identified as such when not on duty by simply folding down the flap. It was a time of glamor and it was also functional and wasn’t retired until 1955.

picture perfect

During the 1950s, the image of the air hostess was portrayed as young and attractive and uniforms became more form-fitting. They had to be a certain size and weight and fit the “cookie-cutter” image requested by the airline.

In the 1960s airlines were really in, with the likes of Marc Bohan at Christian Dior inspiring the Air France uniform of 1962. Cristobal Balenciaga designed a more aeronautical uniform for them in the late 1960s. Coco Chanel designed a flight attendant uniform for Greek airline Olympic Airlines with her jacket, bows and pillbox hat. Pierre Cardin then took on the role with a mini dress, cape and bonnet, reflecting the fashion of the late 1960s.

times of change

In 1968, Pierre Balmain created the “Singapore girl” look for Singapore Airlines which reflected the country’s culture, tradition and hospitality. This is the oldest flight attendant uniform of all time and is still worn today. Meanwhile, in 1965, Don Emilio Pucci was designing the uniform for Braniff International Airlines and producing somewhat unusual designs with contrasting prints and plastic bubble caps.

The uniform was very fashion forward and definitely a talking point. During the 1960s and 1970s, flight attendants became increasingly sexualized and became a selling point for airlines in their advertising. Uniforms became shorter and hot pants were worn. The hostesses and stewards were perceived as thugs and available.

In the 1980s and 1990s, more and more men started working on aircraft and the role began to be seen in a different light. The image becomes that of a security professional and almost reverts to the elegance and glamor of the 1950s. There was always a nod to fashion, but the airline uniform became more practice. British Airways had commissioned its uniforms from designers such as Roland Klein and Paul Costello.

2000 and after

Air France continues to push forward with its chic contemporary uniforms with Christian Lacroix in 2005. At the same time, Gianfranco Ferre designs the recognizable blue and white Korean Air uniform with a flowing scarf.

Zac Posen worked with Delta Air Lines and Prabal Gurung with All Nippon Airways. Qantas commissioned Martin Grant for their signature look and Vivienne Westwood designed for Virgin Atlantic. Alberta Ferretti worked on the uniform of Alitalia flight attendants and Ettore Bilotta with Turkish Airlines.

The secret?

Airlines do a lot of research into their uniforms to ensure that they provide a practical and functional look, as well as a signature look for the airline. Many airlines retain their uniforms for a period of ten years or more, so they must stand the test of time.

Indeed, flight attendants are on the front line and the image of the carrier, so it is crucial that they do things right. Fashion designers have imagination and creativity, but for them too, it is a dream to design an iconic uniform that is elegant, practical and avant-garde at the same time. There is no doubt that this collaboration will continue and the stewardesses will always be dressed to impress.