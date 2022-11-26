French Catholic school board releases new universal dress code





The move comes six months after a controversial “blitz” led to a student protest outside a high school in Orleans. Photo by ERROL MCGIHON / POSTMEDIA Content of the article Six months after students at an Orleans high school protested a blitz dress code from administrators, the Ottawa-area French Catholic school board released a new universal dress code for its 59 schools, from January 9, 2023. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The Council of Catholic Schools of Centre-Est (CECCE) published the new code online on Friday, saying it was gender-neutral and inclusive. Sign up to receive daily news from Ottawa Citizen, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Ottawa Citizen Headline News will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article The CECCE also said the updated dress code was the product of a review process that began in the fall of 2021, well before the student protest at Batrice-Desloges High School in May. Hundreds of students demonstrated outside the school after the clothing blitz which singled out several girls, apparently focused on the length of the shorts they were wearing. The council’s director of education issued an apology for the clothing inspections the next day. There was an added layer of controversy after Ottawa police arrived at the scene of the protest. Officers arrested a young man, whom they said was not a Batrice-Desloges student, for trespassing, although he was later released without charge. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Director of Education Marc Bertrand said at the time that the police had gone to the area for public safety reasons, referring to the dispersal of some of the protesting students in an adjacent street where vehicles were circulating. Friday’s announcement said groups consulted in the dress code review included students, a team of social workers, school principals and vice-principals, school counsellors, staff unions, among others. , parent councils and the Ottawa-based Canadian Center for Sexuality and Gender. Diversity. The team of social workers will be making presentations to school staff and students to familiarize them with the new dress code over the next few weeks, the announcement added. This code is an opportunity for students to express themselves through their clothes while developing their critical thinking and judgment, CECCE President Johanne Lacombe said in the statement. The (board) is also committed to ensuring that its schools remain inclusive places where everyone feels good. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Photo taken by Gord Holder / POSTMEDIA Dress code provisions include: Students must wear clothing that does not promote or harass drugs, alcohol, illegal activities, hatred, racism or discrimination, profanity, pornography, incite violence or harassment, or threaten health and safety. Clothing should be opaque and cover underwear and genitals. Stylish headwear (such as caps and hats) should be accepted outside of classrooms, but students must remove caps, hats and hoods in classrooms and during the national anthem , prayer and religious celebrations; hair accessories and religious modesty will be accepted; the face (eyes) must be visible at all times. Sunglasses may be worn in school if a student has a medical condition. The complete dress code is posted on the CECCE website. Uniforms will remain mandatory in schools that stipulate it, the board added. On days when wearing a uniform is not required, the CECCE dress code will be in effect. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board unveiled its own universal dress code in mid-June. Launch of the campaign against gender-based violence in Ottawa School board administrators ponder way forward after protest disrupts meeting Share this article on your social network Related stories ‘Nothing left to give’: Province’s call to work harder doesn’t sit well with overworked family physicians Amid a deepening health care crisis, the Ontario government has turned its attention to primary care providers, urging them in several recent statements to work harder. Missing 24-year-old woman found safe, police say Ottawa police said Friday that Isabel Martinez, 24, who has been missing since Saturday, has been found safely. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Woman says she couldn’t visit her mother before she died because roads were blocked for the ‘freedom convoy’ Ottawa woman says she was unable to visit her mother before her death due to road closures caused by the Freedom Convoy Garrioch: Ottawa Senators end up skidding with dominant 5-1 win over Anaheim Ducks They entered Friday’s game with a 2-10-1 record in the previous 13 games, but left town with their first win in Anaheim since Jan. 9, 2019. ‘YIKES’: Police nailer drives 127mph in 60mph zone on Hunt Club Police had only one word to describe the capture of a driver traveling 127 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Hunt Club Road at noon Friday. Advertisement 1 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/french-catholic-school-board-publishes-new-universal-dress-code The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos