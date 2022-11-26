How Sweden is leading a new fashion era

Creative Director at Beate Karlsson, at A House Ark in Stockholm. vanessa tryde

Fashion was one of the main talking points in Stockholm this month. The Swedish Fashion Council (SFC), as Stockholm [X]perience launched its fashion transformation report, showcased key talent, unveiled a new book, as well as a new platform during a glamorous dinner at Fotografiska Stockholm.

The international and local communities came together for this two-day event to recognize a new era in the Council with the launch of Fashion X, their new digital platform. The brands involved are part of the Councils Incubator program, and to sweeten the deal, artists from the visual arts and music have also participated.

Sweden for some is not the first country that comes to mind to be fashion centric. For those in the industry it is known that Scandinavia has one foot in industry from Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Denmark, Greenland (which actually belongs to Denmark), Norway, Sweden and to Finland.

Jennie Rosn, CEO, Swedish Fashion Council Photo courtesy of the Swedish Fashion Council

Yet Swedish fashion is a hotbed of innovation, sustainability and raw design talent. This new era of fashion, which the Council calls for, is a strategic plan for continued strength in these areas. The Swedish Fashion Council’s work focuses on promotion, education and innovation in the fashion industry, says Jennie Rosn, CEO of the Council. One of the initiatives we are working on is our incubator program: SFC Incubator. All brands in our incubator combine innovative sustainable business models and creative excellence with disruptive vision, making them leaders in the new era of fashion. Incubator participants receive coaching from a 360-degree approach, spanning from public relations and communications to business model strategies, production and sales.

The Fashion Transformation Panel (left to right): Komal Singh, Senior Designer, … [+] Color & Material, Polestar, Fredrik Timour, founder of the Fashion Innovation Center, Linn Af Klint Kansmark, Circular Business at H&M, moderator Lucy Maguire, Senior Trends Editor at Vogue Business. Photo courtesy of the Swedish Fashion Council

The findings of the fashion transformation report were discussed at Polestar Space in Stockholm. Photo courtesy of the Swedish Fashion Council

The Fashion Transformation, a report was discussed during a panel discussion with industry experts at Polestar Stockholm. Lucy Maguire, Senior Trends Editor at Vogue Business, moderated, while attendees included Isobel Farmiloe, Chief Strategy Officer at Dazed Media, Jonatan Janmark, Partner at McKinsey, Danica Kragic, Computer Science Professor Suzan Hourieh Lindberg, Founder of The Social Few, Linn Af Klint Kansmark, Circular Business at H&M, Fredrik Timour, Founder of the Fashion Innovation Center, Lisa Lang, Director of EU Legislation and Affairs, EIT Climate KIC, and Komal Singh, Polestar. The discussion focused on new business models, new consumer values, inclusivity, digital innovations and a growing second-hand market.

The book “Fashion 2022” recently published by the Swedish Fashion Council. Photo courtesy of the Swedish Fashion Council

Readers understand Sweden’s place as a leading player in the fashion ecosystem, in textiles, fashion and innovation. The series of reports is the first of its kind and shows the transformation of the fashion industry from various angles, including the acceleration of the second-hand market, the rise of digital fashion, the impact of the industry 4.0 as well as the need to create diverse organizations, says Rosn. The report also highlights the policy initiatives needed to further support and strengthen the transformation. Fashion Transformation is based on a combination of measurable data and interviews with industry experts, such as Achim Berg, the global leader at fashion, apparel and luxury group McKinseys, and Isobel Farmiloe, chief strategy officer at Dazed.

The New Book of Councils FASHION 2022, was launched and celebrated at a dinner. The book is built on the findings of the Fashion Transformation report. It includes interviews with prominent international journalists from renowned fashion outlets like Vogue. The leading fashion voices are in the book, voices with the influence to transform the industry. Stories of artistry from Feben to Anna Uddenberg, Rave Review, Saman Amel, Fiiri Agency, Eytys, Our Legacy Workshop, and many more are included in the book.

Rave Review Runway Show at Stockholm Fashion District, Nacka Strand. Photo courtesy of Cornelia Wahlberg for Swedish Fashion Council

Part of Stockholm [X]experience have been the physical showcases, presentations and activations of several brands, which are emerging talents shaping the future of fashion where they have combined innovative sustainable business models and creative excellence with a disruptive vision: Hodakova, the Creative Director of AVAVAV Beate Karlsson, BFC Newgen and SFC [Incubator] brand Feben, celebrity favorite Jade Cropper, multi-dimensional brand Selam Fessahaye as well as previous LVMH Award finalists and Gucci Vault Rave Review entrants.

stockholm [X]experience were the physical storefronts. Photo courtesy of the Swedish Fashion Council

The showcase was shown for the first time at different locations in Stockholm, from A House Ark, Loyal Gallery and Stockholm Fashion District, giving visitors the chance to soak up the city. The musical performances at Sdra Teatern, one of the oldest theaters in the country, were organized by creative director Wasima Ayad, known as DAR WARDA, and R&B musician Mona Masrour headlined. Other Swedish R&B and HipHop artists include Jelassi and L1na.

Fashion X Dinner

The Fashion X platform, the highlight of the Thursday evening dinner, gives voice to this new era of fashion, where hitherto unrecognized talents find a space to flourish. The platform also approaches the industry from a political, economic, social and creative point of view.

The Fashion X dinner (left to right): Samuel Leijon and Ludde Blomqvist, both creators of TikTok; Lezan … [+] Lurr at Amaze Dinner Exhibition at A house Ark (Photo credit: Albin Heyman); Artistic Director Wasima Ayad and Stylist Leah Abbott. Photo courtesy of Albin Heyman and the Swedish Fashion Council

The dinner was the last event after a busy two-day program focusing on the new era of Swedish fashion. All of Sweden’s most prominent industry figures, as well as local and international press from some major global titles, were present. Guests included Lulu Kennedy, Founder and Director of Fashion East; Ida Petersson, womenswear buying director at Browns; Leanne Elliot Young, co-founder and CEO of the Institute of Digital Fashion; Audrey Hu, fashion editor of Vogue China; Lezan Lurr, co-founder of Namacheko; David Martin, editor of ODDA magazine; Erik Fagerlind, co-founder of Sneakers N Stuff and others, says Rosn.

actress Gizem Erdogan, Luigi Vitali from DUST magazine, director Rojda Sekersz; and FIRI … [+] Mona M. Ali, Agency Founder and Diversity and Inclusion Editor at Vogue Scandinavia, and Leanne Elliot Young, IODF Founder. Photo courtesy of the Swedish Fashion Council

There’s a lot going on in the Swedish fashion ecosystem and Swedes show no signs of slowing down, quite the contrary. November proved to be a success with the launch of Fashion X, the fashion transformation report, and FASHION 2022. The Swedish Fashion Council is showing that it has the tools and know-how to support all talent, weeding out those that have been overlooked through inclusive measures. It’s not a space you want to take your eyes off of.