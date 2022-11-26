French Catholic school board adopts new dress code, 6 months after protest





A new dress code will come into effect in January for all schools in Ottawa’s French Catholic school board, six months after a law enforcement blitz at an Orleans high school sparked a protest and made the headlines. On May 13, the students ofcatholic secondary school Batrice-Deslogesleft school in protest against the law enforcement campaign the day before, during which mainly girls were called into the hallway to see if their clothes complied with school rules on an unusually day hot. The Center East Catholic School Council (CECCE) had launched consultations on a new dress code policy the previous fall and announced the new code on Friday. It says: Students must wear school-appropriate clothing.

Apparel may not promote or symbolize drugs, alcohol, illegal activities, hatred, racism, discrimination, blasphemy or pornography, and may not incite violence or harassment or threaten health and Security.

Clothing must be opaque and cover underwear and private parts.

Helmets, hats and head coverings are accepted at all times outside the classroom, but must be removed inside classrooms and during national anthems, prayer and religious celebrations.

Hair accessories and religious head coverings are still accepted, but a person’s eyes must be visible at all times.

Sunglasses may be worn indoors if the student has a medical condition.

Schools can implement specific dress codes for sports teams, clubs, groups, labs, etc.

Schools with uniforms will still use them, but the dress code will apply on days when uniforms are not required. Prior to the new universal code, dress codes were established in individual schools by principals in cooperation with students and staff and in consultation with school councils, the CECCE said. “This new dress code reflects the importance the CECCE places on welcoming, respecting and nurturing each student within their school community,” said a press release issued by the board on Friday. Law enforcement blitz was ‘maddening’ May’s dress code enforcement blitz saw some students sent to the office, while some parents were told their children needed a change of clothes. The code toBatrice-Desloges said that shorts and skirts could not be shorter than mid-thigh, according to Jason Dupuis, superintendent of education at the CECCE. “It’s stupid. It’s infuriating. It’s disgusting adult behavior,” said Jamie Raymond, one of dozens of students who demonstrated outside the school that day. Students protest after dress code enforcement blitz at Ottawa Catholic High School Students at Batrice-Desloges Catholic Secondary School say some girls were asked to bend over to confirm their clothes met the dress code during a law enforcement blitz on Thursday. A school board representative said there was no evidence that students were asked to bend down in front of staff. The school board quickly apologized and said a preliminary investigation revealed that some students, mostly girls, had been called into the hallways and asked to bend their leg back at the knee to determine if their shorts were dress code compliant. While many students felt degraded and humiliated, the council said it found no evidence that anyone had been asked to look into an allegation made by several students at the protest. A youth who did not attend school was arrested by police at the protest for causing a disturbance and trespassing. He was escorted off the property, but was not charged or fined. Later in May, the CECCE announced that the principal of the school was leaving her position and being transferred to a position within the school board’s learning support services. In a letter to parents, there was no mention of any connection between the controversy earlier this month and the principal’s departure. Batrice-Desloges Catholic Secondary School was the scene of a student protest in May after school staff led a dress code enforcement campaign that some students found humiliating. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

