Reviews | This is the reality of fast fashion addiction in America





During a shift, I deal with dozens of shapeless garments made of cheap synthetic fabrics. Most of the items are from Chinese manufacturers with weird brand names like SweatyRocks and AUTOMET, as if they were created by a bot. Poor quality is not a reason to refuse the resale of an item. Bodycon, lightweight club dresses, threadbare flannel buttonholes, and oddly colored polyester maxi dresses lack labels, as if brands prefer not to be associated with their garments. I check customer reviews, which cite poor quality: sticky material, does not match picture, no shape. Last week I bought a beige cropped sweater with a big torso but oddly tiny T-Rex sleeves. Checking the picture of the item on the big box store website, I found a picture with batwing sleeves. Such discrepancies between the online image and the actual item are common. It’s akin to a dating app profile of a man who’s pictured with a full head of hair but has been bald for decades. The best days at the warehouse are Sundays. English and Spanish pop music is playing loudly and we can choose our workstations. I work alongside two new mums who started the same day as me. Amid the din of beeping scanners, slipping treadmills and endless trash cans of returns, our heads bow to the clothes until we call out to each other and brandish a pink taffeta dress the size of a toddler. -little we coo or a faded T-shirt fraudulently returned in place of a new one we grimace. We roll our eyes when our 20-year-old managers’ responses to our questions have a consistent Duh, Mom tone. During breaks, we complain about the difficulty of turning long dresses into resale bags. We laugh at how we arrived on day one with clean, shiny hair and a face full of makeup, and now we’re rolling out of bed. There’s a freedom I didn’t expect from the looks, the soft skills, the endless emails, the anxiety that seeped in on Sunday nights. Yet my work is just as much about consumerism as my role in the company was. And the proceeds from the actions of this white-collar work subsidize my warehouse work; the hourly wage does not cover my bills. Unfortunately, I am not Barbara Ehrenreich. Of the 75 million garment workers worldwide, it is estimated that less than 2 percent earn a living wage, according to 2017 data compiled by an advocacy group. When we buy fast fashion from the comfort of our couches, we’re supporting a system in which low-wage workers (most of them are people of color) make the clothes at one end of the world, and other low-wage workers (many of them also people of color) process returns, invisible in the concrete suburbs of American cities. Now, one could argue that garment labor can actually lift people out of poverty and give them choices they didn’t have. But the US stock market encourages ever-increasing growth. If consumers don’t accept higher prices to increase a brand’s profits, manufacturers will save money in other ways, such as low wages or unsafe working conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/25/opinion/warehouse-fastfashion-return.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos