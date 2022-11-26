Ottawa School Board introduces new dress code six months after controversial blitz





Ottawa’s French Catholic school board is implementing a “new gender-neutral and inclusive dress code” for students, six months after students at a high school expressed outrage at teachers and staff conducting a ” blitz” on the dress code. Under the new dress code, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est specifies that students can wear school-appropriate clothing, but that they “must be opaque, cover underwear and private parts”. The new dress code will come into effect in the 59 CECCE schools from January 9, 2023. In May, students at the Batrice-Desloges Catholic high school in Orleans staged a protest after they said teachers and staff conducted a “blitz” over the dress code which students said degraded and humiliated them. A student said a teacher told her her shorts were too short and she had to do a “weird test” in front of staff. In a letter to parents and students after the May 12 blitz, the council said the way the dress code was enforced was “unacceptable”. The council says the new dress code is the result of a “lengthy review process and extensive consultation” that began in fall 2021, and included the CECCE Student Summit, Student Network, student groups. students in all schools, administrators, unions, school boards, staff and the Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity. “This new code reflects the CECCE’s emphasis on the welfare of students of any race, gender, orientation, privilege, prejudice, discrimination, disability, etc.,” said CECCE Director of Education, Marc Bertrand, in a press release. “The Board’s approach to developing this new dress code reflects a culture of continuous learning, listening and openness.” Under the dress code: Students must wear clothing appropriate to the school environment

Students must wear clothing that does not promote or symbolize drugs, alcohol, illegal activities, hatred, racism or discrimination, blasphemy, pornography or incite violence or harassment

Helmets, hats and head coverings may be worn outside of the classroom. Students must remove their headgear in the classroom, during the national anthem, prayer and religious celebrations

The face must be visible at all times

Sunglasses may be worn at school if the student has a medical condition Schools can implement dress codes for sports teams, clubs, groups, labs, and other activities. If there is an issue with the dress code, the council says the principal and school management should adopt a “discreet, individual and respectful procedure” for discussing it with the student. Schools can modify the CECCE dress code for each school, and a process is in place to review the policy at least once every two years. In June, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board unveiled a new permissive dress code for all schools, saying it will allow students to “show your style” through clothing, hairstyles, hairstyles and accessories. Students will be allowed to wear tank tops, spaghetti straps, halter tops, ripped jeans, and hats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-school-board-introduces-new-dress-code-six-months-after-controversial-blitz-1.6168882

