Cool Pearls and vintage-inspired watches – WWD

Men’s beads are becoming a big deal.

They’re no longer a preppy standard or grandma’s favorite – rather, a fresh, modern take on pearls has taken over the red carpet, been worn by street stars and featured in runway shows – and the trend is catching on. in the men’s market and gain a wider reach.

For a gender-neutral vibe, a single strand of pearls can be paired with edgy pendant necklaces and silver clasps. There are bold options with attached crosses, and Veert, for example, is leading the trend by updating pearls with green stones and other embellishments.

A single pearl earring is another good place to start, and one that Dior has been making for a few years. You don’t have a piercing? Joomi Lim makes a pair that layers on the ear.

On the catwalk, Matthew Williams at Givenchy went big with oversized pearl necklaces. And Chanel’s heritage is full of pearl options, perfect for adding to the sexless conversation with brooches and even pearl belts. Joomi Lim’s rings offer an updated take on multi-finger styles with floating pearls.

For a more maximalist-retro feel, try stacking – mixing sizes, colors and lengths to create an all-over beaded look.

Classic tailored looks, powerful outerwear and sleek leather pieces are the building blocks of this fashion-forward aesthetic.

Complement it with a classic men’s watch style – in vintage-inspired leather or steel. With today’s pearls and watches, something old is new, and together they offer a combination that is both modern and timeless. It’s a match that goes well with this season’s larger fashion message: it’s time to get dressed.