SHEIN: Clothes from fast fashion giants break EU chemicals regulations, says Greenpeace





Clothes sold by fast fashion giant SHEIN contain dangerous chemicals that breach EU regulations, environmental activists have claimed. shein is the largest online retailer in the world, producing between 35,000 and 100,000 new garments every day. But these cheap clothes can be toxic, warns Greenpeace Germany. The campaign group analyzed 47 SHEIN products and found that 15% contained dangerous chemicals at levels that breach EU regulatory limits. These chemicals threaten the health of consumers and ecosystems, the report insists. Greenpeace Germany findings show use of dangerous chemicals underpins ultra SHEIN fast mode business model, which is the opposite of being future-proof, warned Viola Wohlgemuth, toxic substances and circular economy campaigner at Greenpeace Germany. SHEIN products containing dangerous chemicals are flooding European markets and breaking regulations that are not enforced by authorities. Euronews has contacted SHEIN for comment. What chemicals does Shein clothing contain? Greenpeace has analyzed the chemical composition of 47 SHEIN products for men, women and children. He claims 15 contained potentially dangerous levels of substances chemical productswhile seven contained levels high enough to violate regulations. Five of some products exceeded the limits by 100% or more. The results indicated very high levels of phthalates in the shoes and formaldehyde in a baby girl’s dress, according to the report. Chemical products released into the air and wastewater throughout the supply chain also poses a threat to human and ecosystem health. They also prevent clothes from being properly recycled, contributing to the vast global fashion waste problem. The EU has strict limits on chemical concentrations in clothing – the REACH legislation. But it needs to properly enforce those regulations, Wohlgemuth said. What is the impact of the fast fashion industry on the planet? Have you ever found a fashion a deal that sounds too good to be true? There is a good chance that it is. Even if you only pay a few euros for a new top or sweater, the environmental costs are enormous. The fashion industry is responsible for more than 10% of carbon emissions and consumes around 100 million tonnes of oil each year. Every second, a truckload of textiles ends up in landfill or is incinerated. Creation of polyester – the key material in many brand clothes – is a very carbon-intensive process. But despite the urgent need to decarbonize, the demand for cheap items isn’t slowing down. The average consumer throws away 60% of their new clothes in the same year they were purchased. Companies like SHEIN stand to gain from this cycle of constant growth consumption. Earlier this year, an analysis revealed that 70% of products for sale on the SHEINS website were less than three months old. This ultra-cheap model not only contributes to global warming, but harms workers down the supply chain. At its core, fast fashion’s linear business model is completely incompatible with a climate-friendly future, but the emergence of ultra-fast fashion is further accelerating climate and environmental catastrophe and must be stopped dead in its tracks with binding legislation, said Wohlgemuth.

