Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars dress found and auctioned





Call it a holiday miracle. The Christian Dior gown Elizabeth Taylor wore to the 1961 Oscars has been missing since the eventful night the actress won Best Actress for her role in ‘BUTterfield 8.’ She wore the dress, designed by Marc Bohan, with opera-length gloves and diamond and pearl earrings and took her then-husband Eddie Fischer as her date. According Kerry Taylor Auctionsthe significant dress was found that summer more than 60 years later in a suitcase in London, where Taylor and Richard Burton owned a home and visited frequently. Close family friend and employee Anne Sanz told the auction house that the dress which features a pale yellow chiffon bodice with a voluminous white skirt adorned with chartreuse embroidery was only worn once, but that Taylor considered it a “lucky charm” and would take it with her when of his travels.



The Dior dress was found in a suitcase in London this summer, more than 60 years after she first (and only) wore it. AFP via Getty Images



The Dior dress was found in a suitcase in London this summer, more than 60 years after she first (and only) wore it. AFP via Getty Images

close The ‘Basketball Wives’ star shared that she was “frail and… However, Sanz says that by the 1970s, Taylor had grown tired of carrying dozens of pieces of luggage around the world and so gifted tons of her merchandise, including Anne’s 1961 dress. It was in a plastic suitcase that the object, along with other objects belonging to Burton, were found. The dress and other valuables of the actress will be at auction on December 6 and it is expected to fetch between $42,000 and $72,000. Not only does the expensive piece come with a memorable connection to the late actress, who died in 2011 at the age of 79, but it also makes Oscar history thanks to her memorable acceptance speech. When she won her first-ever Oscar after being passed over in previous years for roles in ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’, ‘Suddenly, Last Summer’ and more, Taylor, then 29, accepted her prices in shock. “I don’t really know how to express my gratitude for this after all. I guess all I can do is say thank you. Thank you with all my heart,” she said. said out of breath.

