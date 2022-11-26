Top Fashion Stories of the Week: November 25

The Gift Shop campaign, photographed by Gabriele Galimberti, quickly sparked internet ire, with an image showing a child with the aforementioned plush bag, surrounded by inappropriate accessories, including a chain leash and a neckerchief for dog collar.

We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our teddy bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We immediately removed the campaign from all platforms, the company wrote in a statement posted to its Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The campaign originally launched earlier this month to spread Balenciagas’ latest items, claiming the filming had iterated on Galimbertistoy storiesseries, which explores what people collect and receive as gifts.

Louis Vuitton launches a new campaign with Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi





Louis Vuitton unveiled a massive campaign featuring soccer (or soccer) legendsLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, entitled Victory is a state of mind.

Arriving just in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the campaign, shot by acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz, sees the sport’s two top players face off in a game of chess, played on a Louis Vuitton Damier briefcase . The campaign centers on the French luxury brand’s longstanding reputation for high-end craftsmanship in travel trunks.

As well as honoring Messi and Ronaldo’s unequivocal footballing legacy, the campaign celebrates the FIFA World Cup. During the opening ceremony, the FIFA trophy was notably presented in a Louis Vuitton case.

Supreme and The North Face return with a second fall 2022 collection





Supreme and The North Face come together for a second Fall 2022 collaboration.

This time the collection is winter ready with a number of weatherproof pieces. Among them are the Taped Seam Shell Jacket, which features a three-layer waterproof nylon shell, and the 800-Fill Half Zip Hoodie, which features a water-resistant quilted ripstop nylon. The first silhouette arrives in three colorways, black/grey, black/yellow and one that reimagines New York’s Times Square in an all-over print, and the latest jacket arrives in the same iterations, with an additional all-black version.

The second Supreme x The North Faces Fall 2022 collaboration will see a global release, via the streetwear imprint on November 25 at 11 a.m. EDT in the US and November 26 at 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

The finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize have been announced





The finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize were announced earlier this week. With a list that includes Robyn Lynch, RHUDE (Rhuigi Villaseor), Lagos Space Program, BLUEMARBLE, A. ROEGE HOVE, Paolina Russo, MAXXIJ and MARCO RAMBALDI, this year’s finalists are tasked with creating a “letter to and for the next generation”, under the broader theme of “Dialogue”.

This group of finalists represents the next generation of game-changing designers, all of whom want to design fashion for a better future,” said John Roberts, Managing Director of The Woolmark Company. “As the fashion and textile industry continues to evolve in an ever-changing landscape, we hope our support throughout the International Woolmark Prize will inspire and propel the design and business strategies of our eight finalists. I would like to personally congratulate these finalists on behalf of Australian wool producers and also thank the Advisory Council for helping to choose our eight finalists.

Finalists will be required to create six merino wool looks for their FW22 collection or standalone IWP2023 capsule. The prize includes a reward of $60,000 AUD (approximately 33,500 GBP or $40,000 US), as well as mentorship from fashion leaders including Holli Rogers, Chief Brand Officer, Farfetch; Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Global Fashion Editor, vogueand stylist; Sara Sozzani Maino, Scouting and Educational Initiatives AdvisorVogue Italyand international brand ambassadorNational Chamber of Italian Fashion; Sinad Burke, educator and lawyer; Shaway Yeh, Founder YehYehYeh and Editorial Director of Group Style Modern Media Group; and Tim Blanks, Editor,Fashion company.

Palace have unveiled their full Holiday 2022 collection





After a football-focused capsule with Umbro and a freshly minted one,Claire Shilland-shotHoliday 2022 lookbook, London streetwear printPalace has returned with an end-to-end look at everything dropping this coming season.

Between the classic Triferg emblem, the Palace P and the brand’s italicized moniker, the Palaces brand signature captivates the entire effort. Landing among the best options including jackets, crew necks, hoodies, jumpers, button down shirts, tees and bottoms, the Holiday 2022 collection is just as much a celebration of recognizing the streetwear from British brands that of the merry season.

Like previous Palace collections, GORE-TEX plays a key role in jacket constructions for Holiday 2022, while sweatshirts bring classic label iconography to the fore. In the lighter upper categories, the long sleeves riff on Panasonic branding with a VHS emblem reading Very Heavy Shit, through a host of muted tones. In the t-shirts, allover spider web designs encompass several standard logo t-shirts, and a number of the silhouettes feature an x-ray style image of human hands above the phrase Working Together To Connect People.

Check out the full Holiday 2022 collection here.

Moncler unveiled a Maya 70 jacket designed by Pharrell Williams





To honor Moncler’s 70th anniversary, Pharrell Williams has designed a sleek iteration of the brand’s Maya 70 silhouette, which will be released on November 26.

Marking the seventh and final launch of the brand’s Maya 70 Collaborations series, Pharrell transforms the Italian down jacket with its inventive and iconic design philosophy. For starters, the visionary conditions the coat with a molded polymer material, giving the figure a smooth, black surface; to finish, he sprinkles the entire jacket with a miniature three-dimensional logo.

How do you define the last 70 years? Designing the iconic Maya jacket with my own touch has been a total honor. “I knew from the start that I wanted it to be all rubber,” says Pharrell, who chose rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe to wear his design in the Moncler campaign. I’m a big fan of Tobe and how he combines music and fashion to create his own style. He’s the only person I know who can rock a rubber jacket and make it even better.

The Pharrell Williams Moncler Maya 70 will be released in select Moncler stores and onMoncler websiteNovember 26. Take a look at the celebration silhouette above.