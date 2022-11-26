Elizabeth Taylor’s Oscar dress will go on sale after it was discovered in a suitcase in London





Unseen in a suitcase for more than 50 years, the lucky dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor when she won her Oscar in 1961 will be auctioned off next month. It is expected to sell for up to $73,000. It was assumed that the dress was already in the archives of Christian Dior in Paris, but in fact had been stored in a large plastic suitcase, along with 11 other clothes belonging to the star, then forgotten in the guest room of the former Taylor’s personal assistant since 1971. Taylor wore the Christian Dior dress, which was adorned with floral embroidery and a crimson silk flower at the waist to the 33rd Academy Awards, which she attended with her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher. Due to the scandal surrounding her relationship with Fisher, which she was accused of stealing from actor Debbie Reynolds, Taylor was convinced she would not win Best Actress that year for her role in Field of butter 8. The Christian Dior dress worn by actress Elizabeth Taylor at the 1961 Oscars. AFP “She had been the maid of honor and never the bride at the Oscars and on this occasion she really didn’t expect to win, having been ignored before and having had all the negative press on Eddie Fisher,” says Kerry Taylor, whose vintage fashion specialist auction house sells the dress. After her Oscar triumph, the star came to regard the dress as “some kind of lucky charm” and took it with her all over the world. “Elizabeth Taylor still took that dress from place to place after 10 years. She didn’t wear it on other occasions, she just loved having it with her,” Kerry Taylor said. The actress gifted a number of items of clothing to former employee Anne Sanz, whose husband Gaston worked as the actress’ driver and bodyguard. The couple traveled the world with Taylor and her husband Richard Burton at the height of their fame in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1971, Taylor’s travel wardrobe sometimes included as many as 40 suitcases. So, despite the sentimental value of Dior dresses, she ended up giving up. The actor reportedly opened his wardrobe at London’s Dorchester Hotel one day in 1971, telling Sanz to take what she wanted. Other items for sale include a Tiziani haute couture dress by Karl Lagerfeld and a “black widow” dress that Taylor wore in the 1967 film Boomalso from Lagerfeld. Over the years, Sanz has worn a few dresses and gifted others to friends and family, never considering them particularly valuable. “In a way, they were just second-hand dresses that belonged to Liz Taylor. So what? That was before the celebrity mentality became the thing,” notes Kerry Taylor. The auction will take place in London on December 6. Updated: November 26, 2022, 09:08

