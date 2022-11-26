A (dress for) success story | Bakersfield life

A moment of clarity came as Kya Nyack was mired in depression and anxiety.
A moment of desperation came as medics struggled to revive her amid her second suicide attempt.
Five years ago, a moment of hope came for Nyack as she cried out to God for one more chance. She didn’t want to die.
Confusion, paranoia, and despair can sometimes take over what could be overwhelming depression and anxiety.
Nyack, who grew up in Bakersfield and attended Ridgeview and West High Schools, thought for a moment that her two children would be better off without her.
I had no hope for my life, said Nyack, 33. That shows you how desperate I felt. I was in despair. It was really difficult. I felt like there was no way out.
As Nyack battled her demons, she also did her best to remember the lift an organization called Dress for Success Bakersfield gave her.
Confidence can be powerful.
She found it with the downtown program and shop that gives women the tools to enter the workforce.
(Dress for Success Bakersfield) has really done a lot for me, Nyack said. When I was initiated, I was at a very low point in my life. I had forgotten that my first job was in retail. I love clothes. I love dressing up and things like that. I kind of lost that when I had my first child. He reintroduced me to myself but in a professional way. When I started with (Dress for Success), it kind of took me back to my love for fashion. I was like Oh my God. It gave me back my confidence. Something I lost.
Nyack, who lives in Arvin, now works for Kern Energy in Bakersfield as an accounting associate.
She gave birth to her daughter, Surri, when she was 19 and struggled while living in a dysfunctional home, she said. It was one of the many challenges she faced as a single mother for Suriis’ first six years. Nyack said her schedule is now more cohesive and life is fluid as she is co-parent to Surii and her son, Malakai, 6. The three share the same birthday: January 16.
Nyack discovered Dress for Success Bakersfield when Surri was 2 years old.
It was then that the organization was in its infancy. Elaine McNearney, founder and executive director of Dress for Success Bakersfield, said the program has worked with more than 3,000 women since the start of 2012, getting them into professional attire and helping them find jobs. Dress for Success is a 25-year-old international program operating in 46 countries.
McNearney said she enjoys helping women like Nyack.
It’s amazing, McNearney said, to put women in business attire and help them find jobs. … When you see someone walk in and their shoulders are slumped and their head is down, they’re embarrassed by everything that’s happened in their life, whether through their fault or not. And then you see her seeing herself, it’s just amazing. The transformation: the eyes are bright, the head is raised, the shoulders are straight. We are really proud of what we have been able to do.
McNearney expressed her joy, relief and excitement that Dress for Success Bakersfield survived the coronavirus pandemic. The organization held an extended hours sale on Nov. 9, the first time since after COVID-19. The store is full of clothing donations, she said. Instead, the organization needs cash donations and volunteers for those who want to help during the holidays or throughout the year, she said.
McNearney thanks Norma Dunn and others for helping start the program in Bakersfield. Dunn is now the director of the Mission Community Services Corporation’s Kern Women’s Business Center, where she continues to help women gain the knowledge they need to start and run successful businesses.
Dress for Success Bakersfield receives referrals from different entities, McNearney said, including the Kern County Department of Social Services. This is how Nyack discovered Dress for Success.
She said her life changed when she walked through the doors of Dress for Success Bakersfield. Since then, it’s been the same for several women who have gone through the program, she wants to help.
I love my job, but I still have a passion for helping young women, Nyack said. I do what I love. I calculate numbers. I am busy all day. I love that look. But there is always a deeper desire in me that has to satisfy my passion and that is basically to help young girls.
Nyack recently started what she calls a movement, a group called The Beautiful Grind on social media that helps women who have gone through the same struggles she has gone through. They encourage and motivate each other with daily messages and photos.
During the pandemic, Nyack said she dropped blessing boxes, which included diapers and groceries, on the doorsteps of those in need.
I used all that anger and angst I had and used it as a passion to do for others; it filled me up, Nyack said. … When Elaine saw me again, she said: Wow! You weren’t like that when you came to us. I’ve been through so much and it’s changed me. And, I can never go back. I want to help people.
Nyack said she tries to help Dress for Success Bakersfield when she can. She launched The Beautiful Grind during the pandemic because that was when it was the darkest time for people with depression and anxiety. It was crazy for us because we felt hopeless.
She said Dress for Success changed her life and she will always be a part of it.