Amazon’s 30 best Black Friday fashion deals of 2022





TBH, I hated Black Friday. Impulse buying pressure in a single day stressed me out and didn’t even get me started on Black Friday in-store shopping (*thrill*). Thanks to Amazon, however, I’m less afraid of chaotic holiday shopping now. Although vast (thousands of offers spoke), Amazons Black Friday Event makes shopping virtually painless and to sweeten the pot even more, I’ve put together a list of the top 15 fashion picks on the site so you can browse stress-free.

Since I regularly splurge on fashion and beauty products, I’m especially excited about the discounts today. When I see a sale on a premium brand, it goes straight to the cart and unfortunately for my wallet, through checkout as well. But if you have healthier spending habits, you might not be so thrown off by 15-20% markdowns. I promise you, however, that these savings are worth it, up to 70%. Here you’ll find the best Amazon fashion deals on editor- and celebrity-approved clothing, shoes and accessories to buy today, from brands like JW Pei, Ray-Ban, Swarovski, Adidas and Cole Haan.



Shop Amazon Black Friday clothing deals: Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $90 (originally $150), amazon.com

Anrabess Oversized Sweater, $44 (originally $64) amazon.com

Prettygarden Hooded Longline Button Down Coat, $49 (originally $55), amazon.com

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Dress, $35 (originally $50), amazon.com

Cole Haan Taffeta Down Coat, $102 (originally $150), amazon.com

Gap Pull-On Logo Crew Sweatshirt, $16 (originally $40), amazon.com

The Drop Blake Longline Blazer, $49 (originally $70), amazon.com

The Drop @Lisadnyc Vegan Leather Pull-On Jogger, $48 (originally $60), amazon.com

Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Cropped Puffer Jacket, $46 (originally $65), amazon.com

PrettyGarden Floral Dress, $41 (originally $51), amazon.com

I’m saying this in all honesty: I own seven different silky strap dresses. I can’t help but they’re so versatile, timeless and trend-proof, so I never worry about the look going out of fashion. This silky slip dress from The Drop looks like my favorite of the seven; the long, slightly fitted silhouette is elegant and formal enough to wear to a wedding. It can also be dressed up, and I personally do that by layering it over a white long sleeve turtleneck. I can’t stress this enough: a sale on a must-have strappy dress is one you’ll never want to pass up.

Amazon



Buy now: $35 (originally $50), amazon.com

My last winter jacket was from Cole Haan, and it lasted me almost a decade. The quality of the brand’s outerwear is second to none, and based on nearly 200 five-star reviews, it seems other buyers agree. I also love the unique fit of this coat. It has two separate zippers: a short jacket-length zipper to keep the coat securely on your body while providing breathing space, and a full-length zipper for the traditional parka look. Either way, you’ll look stylish and comforted that this outerwear will last you a long time. long time.

Buy now: $102 (originally $150), amazon.com



Shop Amazon Black Friday shoe deals: Dr. Martens Jadon Max Buttero Leather Boots, $150 (originally $220), amazon.com

The Drop Ibita Side-Zip Bootie, $57 (originally $70), amazon.com

Soda Glove Bootie, $27 (originally $90), amazon.com

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot, $65 (originally $90), amazon.com

The Drop Hamalie Platform Sandal, $42 (originally $60), amazon.com

Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe, $74 (originally $190), amazon.com

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $38 (originally $65), amazon.com

Madden Girl Bella Heeled Sandal, $28 (originally $50), amazon.com

Dream Pairs Flat Mules, $28 (originally $41), amazon.com

A quality leather bootie is a wardrobe staple that will stand the test of time, and The Drops Ibita Side Zip Bootie is the pair I’m buying this season. Available in five neutral colors, the boots are made from 100% vegan materials, so you can feel good about your environmental impact too. Wear these versatile shoes to work, on a date or to run errands, their 3 inch block heel will allow you to spend hours without foot pain.

Amazon



Buy now: $57 (originally $70), amazon.com



Shop Amazon Black Friday Accessory Deals: Bulova Stainless Steel Analog Watch, $149 (originally $275), amazon.com

JW Pei Maze Bag, $96 (originally $120), amazon.com

Swarovski Gold Millenia Necklace, $245 (originally $350), amazon.com

The Drop Helen Saddle Shoulder Bag, $32 (originally $40), amazon.com

Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses, $106 (originally $155), amazon.com

Topfook Moissanite Diamond Earrings, $60 (originally $80), amazon.com

JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag, $51 (originally $59), amazon.com

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $64 (originally $80), amazon.com

Swarovski Infinity Crystal Rose Gold Bangle Bracelet, $55 (originally $125), amazon.com

Guess Katey Mini Satchel, $76 (originally $108), amazon.com

Kayliyadi Polarized Sunglasses, $13 (originally $20), amazon.com

If you haven’t seen a JW Pei bag this summer, you’ve been living under a rock (sorry, but it’s true). This classy and affordable handbag brand has gained stardom (including Emily Ratajkowski) and, as a result, exploded in popularity over the past year. This Maze Bag is my favorite of the brand. It looks as luxurious as a designer bag, it’s big enough to hold all of your most important belongings, and it’s available in 12 colorways. I’m torn between the almond green and sage green shades, so they might both end up in my cart today as they’re on sale (oops).

Amazon



Buy now: $96 (originally $120), amazon.com

When I first saw this Swarovski Necklace was discount, I did a double take. This glamorous crystal choker is 30% off for Black Friday, and if you’re looking for a timeless piece of luxury jewelry to wear to weddings and other events this year, this is your chance to score it at a discount. . It’s a great alternative to the coveted (and still sold out) tennis necklace style that’s grown in popularity this year, and with an adjustable strap, it’s a risk-free holiday gift.

Amazon



Buy now: Swarovski Gold Millenia Necklace, $245 (originally $350), amazon.com



Shop more editor-approved Black Friday deals



