Julian Reese scores a career-high 24 as Maryland men’s basketball beats Coppin State, 95-79

Julian Reese faked a pass to Ian Martinez before putting the ball on the ground and heading for the basket himself.

Reese ducked into his defender before maneuvering the ball left to right, rolling his lay-up through the nylon to break his career-high points in a game in the first half of Terps’ game against the Golden Eagles .

The 24-point second forward led No. 23 Maryland Men’s Basketball to a 95-79 win over Coppin State to improve to 6-0 in coach Kevin Willards’ inaugural season.

We knew we had a big advantage, Willard said. [Reese] was a monster, they were low enough to box him when he had the ball in the post, so it’s an easy way to get him and he’s really aggressive on the offensive glass.

The Terps defeated a Golden Eagles team coached by Juan Dixon that helped the Terps win a national championship in 2002 as a player in the schools’ first meeting in just under 33 years.

Maryland started slow from three, missing its first four attempts from deep. Donta Scott hit the Terps’ first three-pointer and Hakim Hart hit twice late in the half as they finished the opener 3 for 10 from behind the arc. They did no better in the second half, going 1-11.

The Golden Eagles didn’t have the same problem, taking the lead just over 10 minutes into the first half with three points from Isaiah Gross, Sam Sessoms and Nendah Tarke powering a run of 9 -0.

Their lead was short-lived as Maryland relied on Reese to regain an advantage he maintained until the final buzzer.

The second sank his nine shot attempts in a perfect first half. Reese hit four free throws to break his career-high single-game points and entered halftime with a game-high 22.

Offensive rebounds helped the Terps create second-chance opportunities that they capitalized on. They caught 10 in the first half, Reese caught six himself as he continued to dominate inside.

I felt like those boards gave us the momentum for the second half, definitely,” Reese said. It’s really a spark plug for us to do better things in the second half and build on things.

Two Hart three-pointers in the final 70 seconds of the half, plus Reeses’ first-half success, gave Maryland a 47-36 lead at the break.

Reese added two rebounds in the second half to register a double-double, but only played eight minutes in the second half after picking up four fouls, including one in six technical penalties given to either team by the officials throughout the game.

Both Reese and Gross were rated as technicians after jostling for a rebound about five minutes into the second half, and the Terps bench was called for one on the same play. Hart, Sessoms and Alex Rojas also committed technical fouls during the game.

“I feel like teams like that, they understand that the level of talent is different and they try to do things outside of basketball to gain an edge, to try to get us out of our game,” he said. said Reese. I feel like we handled that well.

Sessoms, Coppin States’ leading scorer, kept the game close every time Maryland increased their lead early in the second half. The guard finished the game with 28 points, but the Terps only allowed two more Golden Eagles to score in double figures.

Willards’ team gave up a season-high 79 points to Coppin State, thanks in large part to Sessoms’ success. The coach hopes to see players like Reese flourish defensively after his early season success on offense.

“I think [Reeses] the most important thing is to become a defensive presence. He’s got the ability, he’s got the athleticism… What I like about him is he’s a very smart basketball player,” Willard said. [Were] trying to evolve him to understand what defensive presence he can be.

Jahmir Young scored 15 points in the second half and finished with a season-high 21 to help Maryland pull away. Two Hart free throws with just under four minutes left gave the Terps their biggest lead of the day at 19.

The senior continued to shoot the ball effectively, scoring a season-high 22-for-7 points on 11 shots from the field.

Reese, Hart and Young all scored more than 20 points, the first time three different Maryland players scored more than 20 points in a game in more than 20 years, as the Terps went undefeated and fired Dixon to the home with a loss under a national championship banner that he helped the Terps hang.

They get used to playing with each other, I think they understand when to bring guys into basketball,” Willard said. We’re still a major work in progress, but I think from a top five perspective [players]I think they have a very good idea of ​​what everyone can do on the pitch.