Gillian Anderson seduced by her fitted dress at the waist



















25 November 2022 – 20:58



Melanie Macleod

Gillian Anderson donned a stunning black dress for the premiere of her new movie The Pale Blue Eye and she’s never looked better

Gillian Anderson attended the premiere of his latest film, pale blue eyeThursday, going all out with her chic outfit. READ: Inside Gillian Anderson’s feud with X-files co-star David Duchovny The 54-year-old shared photos from the occasion on Instagram, and her adoring fans were quick to shower the post with praise. “You look absolutely stunning,” one wrote, while another commented, “Gilly you are the most beautiful, generous and talented person in the world.” Loading player… WATCH: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The crown Others have expressed enthusiasm for the film and its star cast, including Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall and Batman star Christian Bale. MORE: Gillian Anderson looks amazing in strapless LBD during TV appearance WATCH: Gillian Anderson shows off her bruised face in new photo “Gillian and Christian Bale in the same movie. It’s going to be awesome,” enthused one follower, while another said, “Loved this book and have high hopes for the movie. The casting is certainly excellent.” Gillian cut down her sultry dress, which had towering sleeves and showed off her toned waist, with strappy peep toe heels, showing off her dark red nail polish. Gillian Anderson looked sensational at the premiere of her latest film She wore her hair in a slightly tousled bun and rocked the smoky eye makeup to finish the look. WATCH: Gillian Anderson looks fabulous in natural bikini selfie after birthday celebrations pale blue eye is a mystery horror film, adapted from the 2003 book of the same name by Scott Cooper. Gillian Anderson with her co-stars from pale blue eye The film, which was made by Netflix, is set to be released on December 23 – something to look forward to during the holiday season! Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get all the latest royalty and celebrity news straight to your inbox. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

