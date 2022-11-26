The city’s fashion designers and stylists talk about the return of a popular 80s trend in menswear

Winter wedding season is here and for men it has brought with it a whiff of nostalgia. Bringing back trendy elements from the 80s, this season gives the modern man a vintage twist with some newly added components.

“It’s wedding season and a lot of people are asking for various things. But the common element has been a growing demand for double-breasted suits. They were quite stylish in the early 80s, but now they’re back in a Also, the tendency of people to wear tight clothes is no longer there, people are opting for more comfortable cuts,” says city-based fashion designer Bassam Osman.

Besides the resurgence of double-breasted suits, Partha Randhir, fashion designer at Pomp And Plush Weddings, believes that mirror work has entered menswear, which was an anomaly before. “While double breasted suits are definitely back, but more than that, mirror work has surprisingly become a part of men’s groom fashion. It’s a whole new trend and it’s never been done before” , shares Randhir.

In addition to Randhir’s point of view, designer Ramesh Dembla believes that bling is also part of men’s groom wear. “Bling was usually associated with women’s fashion and men would think twice before wearing something shiny like that. But today, men wear everything bling, from jackets to chains and necklaces. I think that men are now ready to try anything and don’t have gender-specific fashion barriers in front of them. It’s a good step that everyone is taking,” says Dembla.

As for the return of ’80s trends, city designer Vani Agarwal thinks it’s because of the cyclical nature of fashion. “Because fashion always comes back, current trends are inspired by the 80s and 90s. This explains precisely the return of three-piece suits. On top of that, meticulous work like zari and mirror work is a reflection of royalty and class,” Agarwal concludes.