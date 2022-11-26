Zara traders stage Black Friday strike in fashion group’s hometown





MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) – About 1,000 sales associates who work at Zara and other fashion brands owned by Inditex (ITX.MC) went on strike in the company’s northern hometown on Friday. Spain to demand better wages, say two union leaders. . Shopkeepers – most of whom are women – gathered early in the morning outside the 44 Inditex stores in La Coruña, where the fashion giant is headquartered on the outskirts of the city. “Around 95% of Inditex sellers in La Coruña are protesting in the streets today,” said Carmia Naveiro, seller at Zara and leader of the regional union CIG, which had called for the strike. However, non-striking managers and employees kept most stores open to cope with the rush of Black Friday discounts and special sales, union leaders said. Two stores – a Zara and a Massimo Dutti – had to close temporarily on Thursday as the two-day strike began. Dozens of store workers also protested outside Zara’s flagship store in Madrid on Thursday, saying Inditex was postponing crucial pay rises amid runaway inflation. CIG is pushing for a bigger pay rise after rejecting the company’s latest offer to give salespeople a one-time bonus of 1,000 euros ($1,041) in 2023 and a 200-euro increase in their monthly salary. 2024. The proposal was accepted last week by two of Spain’s biggest unions, UGT and CCOO, while other workers’ groups in La Coruña and Madrid are demanding at least double the proposed increases. They want monthly salaries to reach around 2,000 euros, similar to the earnings of Inditex warehouse workers, arguing that online ordering has increased the workload for salespeople. Inditex salespeople in Madrid and La Coruña currently earn less than 1,400 euros a month, according to unions. The retailer employs 165,000 people in 177 countries. Around 86% of them work in its 6,477 stores. ($1 = 0.9600 euros) Reporting by Corina Pons; edited by David Latona, Kirsten Donovan Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

