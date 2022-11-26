Holiday gift guides: 5 sustainable brands to buy for outdoor travel adventures





Packing for any type of vacation can be potentially stressful, but planning what you need for a trip that will involve outdoor adventures, especially in winter, can be especially tricky.

Here’s a packing list with some of the best brands to consider to put together what you need to enjoy and survive winter outdoor travel this year. Ether There are few outdoor clothing brands that blend function and fashion as seamlessly as Los Angeles-based Aether. The Southern California brand has just launched a new limited-edition line with Aspen Skiing Company’s innovative brand, AspenX. The nine-piece collection for men and women features mountain essentials inspired by high altitudes, snow-capped peaks and a love of winter. Some of the more flexible options that could work from fall to winter to spring (and designed to last for many more seasons to come) include wool. Ute Insulated Shirt with a contrasting water-resistant fabric at the yoke, collar and elbow patches, and the Ozone jacket, a light and insulating jacket in taffeta and Polartec fleece. Both can function as mid-layers or top layers. Arcteryx Arcteryx, which makes high-performance outdoor gear and apparel for men, women and children, says it uses the best materials to create the finest, most durable products possible with the goal of reusability. and last for years. The Cerium Hoody is an example of a product that is optimal at multiple temperatures, either as a top layer or as a mid-layer. Designed for the changing seasons when you need warmth but can do without the bulk, the versatile down hoodie, available in men and sizes womenis made with ultralight fabrics and designed for maximum performance and minimum impact. girlfriend collective Seattle-based Girlfriend Collective has given a fall-inspired refresh to their outdoor collection just in time for fall and winter, designed for all genders and identities with an inclusive size range. Made with 50% GRS certified recycled cotton and 50% organic cotton, brand new sweatshirts have the same feel of cozy sweatshirts while giving new life to scraps of post-industrial fabrics. The Pacific Northwest brand has added 16 styles to its outerwear range in a variety of colorways, promising something for everyone, whether they’re heading to the Arctic or Arizona. The most suitable items for group travel would certainly be packable down jackets, such as The Hoodie lightweight quilted jacket and the Zipped microfleece jacket. To promise Janji is a running clothing brand with gear suitable for all types of terrain and climates, and many of its products are designed with packaging and travel in mind. A hat is an underrated (and often overlooked) travel accessory considering the protection it can provide, from light drizzle to bright sunlight. Available in five different colors, the all-weather Transit technical cap provides protection from wind, rain and sun and it even has a side panel zip pocket that can hold a key, ID or credit card and cash. Prana The Ice Flow line accompanies the brand’s debut in the cold-weather active space, combining outdoor adventures with active lifestyle practices like yoga and pilates. Lots of line pieces such as the Long Sleeve Ice Flow and Ice Flow Leggingsare ideal as a second layer for outdoor enthusiasts who like to hike, walk, run and explore in cold weather. Made in a fair trade certified factory, the garments feature a peachskin fabric with a brushed interior, which makes it warm while providing support, stretch and recovery. The tops also include secure zippered pockets (always useful for having an extra place to store keys, cards or cash) and long sleeves with thumbholes. Xero These are the most compact yet functional and comfortable running shoes you will find. They are perfect for traveling as they are light and thin and can fit in any suitcase while barely taking up space, unless of course you prefer to use them while walking around the airport, which would also be recommended as did we mention they are comfortable? Available in men’s and women’s sizes, the Prio is a performance shoe and described as being ready for virtually any athletic activity, including road and light trail running, walking, hiking, Crossfit, biking, and even slacklining. (Note that they’re not waterproof, but the breathable mesh upper should dry quickly.)

Sign up for theMakeshift Features mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/11/26/smarter-shopping-holiday-gift-guide-winter-travel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos