How to dress in arrival fashion before the Pittsburgh Steelers game

There’s a rare moment every week when Pittsburgh Steelers players ditch the uniform black and gold look and show off their individual personalities and styles. This is the pre-game stadium arrival, sometimes known as the fashion show. Once upon a time, there was a serendipitous moment, captured by network cameras in the hours leading up to kickoff. Today, it’s a modern NFL tradition, with its own corporate sponsor.

Some fans give this moment nothing more than a passing glance. Others go so far as to hate it, complaining about the celebration of excess and the display of wealth. But for all the tag-watchers in the Steelers nation, here’s how to get the same drip as the pros.

Kenny Pickett

Seems like when Kenny comes off the court, he’s not thinking about down passes, he’s thinking about down dog. QB1 comes head to toe in Lululemon, the patron saint of yoga studios everywhere.

For a professional athlete, Kenny remains humble, but this simple outfit might give some a little sticker shock. Standard joggers are around $118, and the City Excursion Jacket was $148 when in stock. Like many Lulu products, it has been out of stock for some time. The jacket was released in 2020, making KP8’s fashion sense even more economical.

George Pickens

NFL Youngboy leans on his moniker with a style as unique as his personality. Here he arrived wearing Gallery Department. They are a brand from Los Angeles, founded by artist Josue Thomas. Her mission is to reuse and reinvent clothing into something new and inspiring. This is the kind of store that asks you to make an appointment for your shopping.

Unfortunately, Georges’ look is probably impossible to replicate. The vest is out of stock. But according to their other outerwear prices, it would have cost between $600 and $1,500.

Alex Highsmith

Wilmington Pride knows how to keep its fit on the mark. He arrives dressed in his Highsmith Team. A percentage of all sales are donated to the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation

Alex sells several different versions of his Deflect the Glory hoodie. This rush color version is $50.

Diontae Johnson

If a luxury fashion brand could lay claim to the phrase, the standard is the standard, it would be Louis Vuitton. Named in song by everyone from Kanye West to Meghan Trainor, Louis V represents the top shelf of status.

Louis Vuitton fans like DJs are paying the price for dressing so well. In fact, Louis doesn’t even classify his sweater as outerwear. Its labeled an investment piece. Retail price: $1,535, but the higher cost sounds like a Bengals fan.

Levi Wallace

The number 29 represents Raf Simons, a Belgian designer who has been with Christian Dior, Calvin Klein and Prada. Simons was the main influence behind Kanye West’s first runway collection and his 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak.

Not the kind of sweater you’d wear to the office Christmas party, where someone might knock over their IC Light. It retails for $1,010, clutch not included.

Pat Freiermuth

Muth wears Canada Goose, a brand so counterfeit they had to start sewing holograms onto the products. They’re made for the coldest places on earth, but these coats are more likely to be found anywhere the status is excessive. Marketers have called Canada Goose the uniform of downtown 16-24 year olds and the Swiss watch of apparel.

This is their Heritage Expedition Parka, which is claimed to withstand temperatures of -22 and below. But apparently everyone who wears one never puts it on. It will cost you $1,695. It looks comfortable though.

