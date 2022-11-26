Fashion
The Story of Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress
The saying goes that living well is the best revenge, but for anyone who was alive in 1994 (or let’s face it, is a fan of the royal family and the internet), you could say that Pad good is the best revenge, especially when the outfit comes in the form of a form-fitting off-the-shoulder look with a pleated bodice and draped chiffon skirt. The dress in question, known today as the the Revenge Dress, was designed by Christina Stambolian for Princess Diana, who memorably wore the black number on June 29, 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery, the same night Prince Charles admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles on national television . Like many of the late Princess of Wales’ sartorial moments, the simple LBD has remained in our collective consciousness for the past 30 years and is once again becoming relevant not only with Taylor Swift references, but also with an appearance in the fifth season of The crown.
In order to fully understand the meaning of the dress, you need to know its history. According Diana: A Life in Dresses by Claudia Josephthe dress worn by Princess Diana at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 was actually commissioned in September 1991 long before the breakup with her then-husband Prince Charles reached its crescendo.
During a shopping spree at the Stambolian boutique in Place Beauchamp, Diana picked up a few pieces and then told the designer, “I want a special dress for a special occasion. It doesn’t matter if it’s short or long. something special.” After deliberating on the fashion risks she was willing to take, they also decided that it would be black. And with the design set, two designers made a hand-sewn dress with a seductive mini train, which would then sit in Princess Diana’s wardrobe unworn for three years.
Before her appearance at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994, it was leaked that the Princess of Wales was going to wear Valentino. So instead, she wore the soon-notorious revenge dress made by Stambolian. The apparition caused a sensation; Princess Diana, who dressed with intention and understood the power of telling a story through a visual, succeeded in her task.
Diana used the dress to reclaim her space in the narrative by asserting herself and her independence. “Diana was known for wearing pieces that wowed,” says Elizabeth Holmes, royal fashion commentator and City & Country donor. “She knew how stunning a piece could be worn and looked at. The revenge dress was both exciting for royal fans and virtually guaranteed a spot in the newspaper, where space was limited. Embracing edgy styles helped her get that front page spot time and time again.” In other words, the revenge dress was true to its signature style.
But the world-famous LBD dress was also a departure for the royal. For example, he hit above the knee. “Until this stage in her life, we hadn’t seen Diana opt for shorter evening wear (although it was common for day wear, suits, etc.),” Holmes explains. “Also, black is a color that the royal family usually reserves for mourning. Diana had worn black before, but it was still quite a modern choice, the ultimate ‘little black dress’ before this concept took hold. generalize.”
Associating revenge dress with mourning is a shrewd observation, and one that was also a priority for Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts, the costume designer and associate costume designer and chief buyer for the The crown. During a recent panel discussion, the duo revealed that prior to this season, they had only used black on the actors playing the royal family if they were going to funerals or mourning. Thus, the inclusion of the revenge dress marks a departure from the norm in the series. “It became this rather symbolic moment when she chooses to wear black and it represents the death of a marriage, the distance from the Palace, then the rebirth of this independent woman”, explains Sidonie.
Thus began an era of “dress revenge” for Princess Diana that lasted until her death. Eloise Moran, author of Lady Di Lookbook: What Diana was trying to tell us through her clothes and the voice behind the popular Instagram account @ladydirevengelooks, recount GTC. “We really got to witness her journey to become this confident, no-nonsense woman with the wardrobe to match. She had her revenge basics like the designer handbags that served as her armor, and then there were the higher heels and shorter hems.” By 1996-97, she even embraced mini dresses in the evening, but totally ditched the classic tropes of royal attire. “She just wanted to be a modern woman, and it showed through her designer choices and the silhouettes she wore.”
Did dressing for revenge make Princess Diana’s most famous outfit? Almost without a doubt. “It’s tied for the black sheepskin sweater as the most daring fashion sending the more obvious message,” says Holmes. Moran also notes that aside from the black sheepskin sweater, the revenge dress was her most sensational look on par with her wedding dress, “The mini train of her revenge dress is in stark contrast live with her 25 foot long wedding train,” a juxtaposition that clearly expresses a sea change from the woman she was at the start of her marriage.
The end of a marriage, but the beginning of a pop cultural touchstone, it’s all in a beautiful dress.
Shop royal style books below.
Roxanne Adamiyatt is the managing editor of Town & Country, where she writes about lifestyle, fashion, travel and beauty.
Sources
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a41913960/princess-diana-revenge-dress-history/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
