Fashion
Porsha Williams marries Simon Guobadia wearing a red dress she mistakenly revealed on Instagram
Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia after an 18-month engagement.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, married the African-born businessman, 57, on Friday in a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta.
It comes just two weeks after the TV personality accidentally revealed her dazzling red wedding dress on Instagram Live.
It’s official! Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia after an 18-month engagement; photographed in october
The couple invited 250 guests to the event and will celebrate again with an American ceremony on Saturday.
Williams said People exclusively, “I’m ridiculously excited,” before the nuptials.
She continued, “I am so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I am calm and excited.
Porsha, however, said she felt “worried” about her numerous outfit changes, which will total seven different looks.
Oops! It comes just two weeks after the TV personality accidentally revealed her dazzling red wedding dress on Instagram Live
“It’s going to be a real fashion extravaganza,” she told the publication. “I just couldn’t turn down dresses!” If a wedding dress comes my way and I like it, I have it.
One of the three dresses she slipped into on Friday included a textured red dress by Lakimmy with ruffles and feathers.
She paid homage to Edo State in Nigeria in the traditional look as her new husband is from her city of Benin.
To top it off, she donned an okuku, an elaborate headpiece, with coral beads from Benin.
Afterwards, she served new looks in two dresses from a designer named Tabik, one royal blue and one gold, the outlet reported.
Inseparable: The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, married the African-born businessman, 57, in a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the Four Seasons hotel in Atlanta
The duo instructed their guests to follow a purple and teal Nigerian-inspired dress code.
True to tradition, Porsha and Simon offered the members of their family present fabric to create their outfits of the day.
“It was a massive undertaking,” the Bravo TV star said. “I personally chose the fabrics they will wear, including their head circumference, their gele.
“I chose all the colors, everything. I should be a stylist after that! she said before the event.
She added, “It will be interesting to see people’s perspective on the fabric.” It will be a beautiful expression of fashion, love and family.
Ahead of the occasion, her then-fiancé shared that he was “a little nervous” about welcoming loved ones to Georgia.
Pre-Wedding Feelings: Prior to the occasion, her then-fiancé shared that he was “a little nervous” about his friends and family coming to Atlanta; pictured at an Atlanta Hawks game last month
“My nervousness comes from family members and friends that I haven’t seen in a long time coming to Atlanta! he explained.
Describing the feeling she wanted her guests to feel, Porsha said, “I want them to feel like they took a flight and landed in Benin.
“The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams.
“It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel,” she noted.
Continuing to express her vision, the mother-of-one said: “The other thing I wanted was trees in the room. I want it to feel like an indoor/outdoor space, but luxurious.
On the menu, the lovebirds had traditional Beninese dishes, including snails, egusi, meat pies and okra stew prepared at a local restaurant called Little Lagos.
Making sure not to forget the Southern roots of Atlanta native Porsha, they added fried lobster, steak and cornbread.
Wedding bells: Porsha and Simon first announced their engagement in May 2021
Simon said he was “excited and surprised” that his bride-to-be wanted to do the wedding “the traditional way”.
“Accepting my culture and wanting to get married that way is something that blows my mind,” the businessman said.
“I think some of the people we brought in to help us through the whole ceremony and this whole process were surprised that she already knew so much about outfits, clothes, names and all that. She’s immersed herself in the culture, I would say, over the last year.
Of her studies, the Pursuit of Porsha author said, “I researched different things about an Edo bride, about Beninese culture, about their ceremonies, just so I wouldn’t be totally green.”
She added: “I wanted to make sure I was as respectful as possible because I didn’t want to do anything that was not in the tradition, in their culture.
“So I had to be very, very serious and I was very adamant that every detail was going to be authentic to their culture. I learned a lot. ‘
Blended Family: “I’ll be his kids’ stepmom, he’ll be Pilar’s stepdad,” the star says of their future together; pictured with Porsha’s daughter, Pilar, three
Although they were both married before Simon, including Porsha’s former RHOA co-star, Falynn Pina Williams called their union “our last marriage.”
“It’s our last wedding, okay?” We belong together. That’s it. It is a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often,’ she told People.
The beauty was previously married to ex-husband Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.
She shares three-year-old daughter Pilar with ex Dennis McKinley while Guobadia is father to Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena from former marriages.
“I will be his children’s stepmother, he will be Pilar’s stepfather,” the star said of their future together.
Jetsetters: Simon told People, “We love to travel a lot. We love finding new spots around the world and going there together. We’re just both in a very peaceful place in our lives’
