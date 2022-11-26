Police blotter: Suspicious Uber; Removed (with) dress; Popped barnacles





The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity by the Rye Town Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help fight food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester. Suspicious Uber. November 18. Holly Lane. Suspicious vehicle. A resident reports a suspicious vehicle in her driveway, a small white SUV. GUARANTEED**. NY reg _____ white kia. Contact established with the operator. Uber driver looking for number 9 Holly Ln. Unable to see numbers on properties Looking to take an elevator? November 18. Bradford Ave / Morris Court. Suspicious person. the caller states that she observed two men wearing ski masks in the driveway of a residence in Bradford near Morris Ct. RESULTED AREA – NEGATIVE RESULTS – 98 Whore ! November 18. Woodland Walk. Assist Citizen. 911 CALLER STATES THERE IS A CAR IN HIS DRIVEWAY AND HE ALSO BELIEVES SOMEONE POSSIBLY ENTERED HIS HOUSE. Spoke with the resident of the house. Said it was the dog walker who entered the residence and is currently walking the dogs. The Yellow Brick Road. November 19. I-287 / Boston Post Rd. Assist other police departments. THE CALLER SAID A WHITE MAN WEARING ALL BLACK CLOTHES ATTEMPTED TO SELL HIM GOLD JEWELRY FOR CASH ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD. VEHICLE DESCRIBED AS A BLACK SUV. NYSP NOTIFIED AND RESPONDING. goa vehicle. Steak-out. 21 November. Crisfield’s Prime Meats, 61 Purchase Street. Alarm-Burglary. Operator JM17 reported front window movement at Crisfields. 10 supported. Perimeter checked and everything seems secure. Took off (with) the dress. November 22. Love Bella, 36 Purchase Street. Larceny. LOVE BELLA REPORTS A DRESS STOLEN FROM THEIR STORE. Lock your vehicles. November 23. Chamberlain Street. Suspicious person. THE APPELLANT STATES THAT A BLACK BMW (______) STOPS IN FRONT OF HIS RESIDENCE AND THAT AN INDIVIDUAL IN THIS VEHICLE THEN ENTERED HIS VEHICLE BEFORE FLING AWAY. Burst barnacles. November 23. Rye PD Marine Unit Building, 650 Milton Road. Maintenance of buoys. Pulled and cleaned speed markers. 1015-1200 and 1400-1520. Loud part of Thanksgiving break. November 24. Rye Grill & Bar parking lot, Second Street / Station Plaza. Loud Party. Loud party in the Rye Grill parking lot. The party was dispersed.

