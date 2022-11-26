The trendiest clothes men should have in their winter wardrobe





It’s winter and a good time to organize your wardrobe for the season. It’s not always an easy task to maintain our levels of chic when the temperatures drop, but we’ve got you covered (literally). From cozy corduroy jackets to stylish sweatshirts, here are the trendiest winter clothes you need to have in your wardrobe. HEATTECH Ultra Warm Turtleneck T-Shirt by UNIQLO HEATTECH is an innovative fabric with heat-generating technology. Repeated trial and error has resulted in a warm, lightweight product that feels smooth against the skin. This comfortable thermal garment transitions smoothly from indoor to outdoor clothing. Which makes it a winter staple. Price: 2,490 rupees Availablity: UNIQLO stores and http://www.UNIQLO.com Polo Ralph Lauren, Corduroy jacket The Polo Ralph Laurens Corduroy Jacket is crafted from soft cotton corduroy and finished with a plaid lining to the body for a heritage-inspired look. Perfect for winter as it looks stylish and provides maximum warmth. Price: 34,010 rupees Availablity: Polo Ralph Lauren Stores in Delhi or http://www.thecollective.in Hackett London Recycled Down Quilted Gilet This luxury vest is an ideal versatile addition to your wardrobe providing an extra layer of warmth. Featuring a heritage houndstooth jersey front with a solid color back, it’s made with recycled down fill and has a stowable hood, convenient zipped front pockets and suede-trimmed interiors. Price: 23,730 rupees Availablity: Hackett London Stores or http://www.thecollective.in Stripper Sweater by UCB Mohair blend round neck sweater with a warm touch with a jacquard treatment. Striped pattern, soft fit and hip length. Warm and enveloping, to wear on the coldest days. Price: 5,999 rupees Availablity: UCB stores and http://www.Benetton.com JACKET Onitsuka Tiger WS P Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present contemporary collections that combine fashion and sport, and heritage and innovation. The campaign visual for the AW22 collection is created based on the concept of Shadow, using monotone black and white colors. Through this campaign visual, Onitsuka Tiger pays homage to the 80s when Japanese aesthetics of purity and austerity mixed with Western aesthetics. This collection speaks to those years and comes with an active, contemporary take. Price: 24,999 rupees Availablity: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in

