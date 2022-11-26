Beautifully Chosen: David Hockney’s Yellow Crocs Impress King Charles | Fashion





It’s a question that must have plagued those attending King Charles’ first Order of Merit luncheon on Thursday, what to wear while eating partridge pie with the new monarch. For 85-year-old artist David Hockney, it was simply his signature plaid Savile Row suit, a knitted checkerboard tie and a pair of yellow garden Crocs. A fan of wide open spaces, the king was delighted. Your yellow galoshes! he remarked. Beautifully chosen. Crocs might be closer in shape to hooves, but it wasn’t far off. Durable, tough, and slip-resistant, crocs started life as outdoor footwear but were quickly adopted by blue-collar industries, including kitchen staff and nurses. Made from a proprietary cellular resin material called Croslitewhich falls somewhere between rubber and plastic, they are comfortable for workers for long hours and thick enough to protect the feet from a stray cleaver. We love to hate Crocs but that doesn’t stop us from buying them. Pushed for comfort apparel during the pandemic, sales have skyrocketed over the past five years. In the quarter ending September 30, they reached nearly $1 billion ($827 million). According to a spokesperson, more than 100 million pairs are sold each year. It’s less about who wears them than who doesn’t. Influence tends to go up, so it was only a matter of time before Hockney joined the Crocerati, a large but notorious group of porters that includes pop star Justin Bieber, rapper Post Malone and actor Adam Sandler. Also blame Christopher Kane and Balenciaga, who redesigned Crocs, jacked up the price and sold them. Hockney, of course, has always been a style icon. Over the past two decades, Paul Smith and Christopher Bailey have designed collections around artists’ wardrobes, which have included (but were not limited to) Coney Island logo sweatshirts, striped rugby shirts, pants and glasses. Historically, however, the artist preferred a pair of white, battered, laceless sneakers. The dress code for lunches is far removed from that of the general culture. Most participants wore black. TV presenter Floella Benjamin was among the few guests to introduce a welcome splash of magenta to her headphones. These days, Hockney primarily uses a wheelchair, so he’s presumably been given free rein. Really and spiritually comfortable, he definitely chose Crocs because they have a deep insole, so one can put their orthotics inside. But he may have been drawn to the color. Guests will have noticed that he wore them with a pair of blue socks. From a distance, it was as if his 1967 masterpiece, A Bigger Splash, had come to life.

