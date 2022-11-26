6 major secrets TLC hid from its viewers

There are many reality TV shows airing on TLC. However, none have remained as etched in the viewer’s mind as say yes to the dress. It may have been the catchy title or the premise, but this show has remained one of the most iconic shows to ever exist. Although it is undoubtedly not the very first reality show about marriage, many fans consider it the best. The show premiered in 2007 and since then it has released 20 more seasons. One would expect its hype to have waned by now, but with each new season, more and more fans have emerged to enjoy more of the drama that unfolds in this reality TV series. It’s on the grounds that this show is so much more than just a show. A wedding is a day that most girls dream of and they do their best to make the day perfect. They want to be presented as perfectly as models on their big day. Thus, the stakes of the series are incredibly high.

The show was a hit from the start, had many spin-offs, and eventually became a global sensation! A spectacle as huge as say yes to the dress, no one can deny that it has some secrets buried under the set. This may shock fans, but there are a few facts that TLC has effectively withheld from viewers.





A bride never found her happily ever after

CCM

In season nine, audiences can watch the episode “Queen for a Day”, where they learn about Margo Mallory, a young woman with cervical cancer. She comes to Kleinfeld in search of her perfect wedding dress. However, it must be one of the most heartbreaking episodes of say yes to the dress, because of Mallory’s story. At the end of 2012, Mallory and her fiancé were planning to get married. The bride-to-be was gorgeous, and the episode was lovely and wholesome. Audiences also got to see clips from the exquisite wedding ceremony at the end of the episode.

In this episode, Margo opened up about how determined she and her partner are to overcome any challenge. Audiences couldn’t help but feel optimistic and hopeful after their heartbreaking story. However, the grim reality is that she could never have it forever because at the end of this episode, the audience sees a photo of Margo and her partner with the inscription “In loving memory of Margo Mallory, 1987-2012”. Tragically, Margo, at the age of 24, lost her battle with cancer just five months before the show aired.

A bride ended up continuing the show

CCM

Weddings are a home for drama, so you can’t expect less from a show that’s entirely based on it. One of the brides, Alexandra “Ali” Godino, made headlines in 2016. That’s because she ended up suing say yes to the dress for showing the episode, in which she bought her dress before her wedding. Godina, in her interview with the famed New York Post, shared that she initially backed out of the show and the producers had to step in to convince her otherwise. Then she agreed to participate in the filming, on the only condition that he would appear only after the wedding, which the producers decided. However, just two months before his wedding, Godino found out the bad news that his episode would be airing on TV soon. Whereas she ended up chasing them, nothing good came of it, because she couldn’t win the case. So, the show ended up ruining its big day.

A bride married a criminal

CCM

say yes to the dress made headlines in 2015, but for reasons we never imagined. It was when a couple recently featured in one of the episodes were being investigated for mortgage fraud. The episode centered around Emily, a bright-eyed girl. However, something about their story didn’t seem right from the start. While talking about their romance, Emily shared how her fiancé fired her so they could easily date. However, if one scratches beneath the surface, one will realize the much darker truth, which is that he did it to save her from legal trouble. By the end of the year, he had been charged with 11 counts of fraud, where he defrauded his clients out of more than $2.5 million. He was also accused of using trust funds he obtained through Hurricane Sandy disaster relief to pay for his marriage to Emily. Later, Gotterup would receive a new sentence of 135 months in prison for his crimes.

Brides are cut from the show if they don’t meet team requirements

CCM

In order to avoid drama and gossip, Say yes to Dress has become much more brutal. So if a bride requests that the episode she’s in be held back, the team takes a much more extreme step, simply pulling her off the show! It’s a glimpse the show’s attorney has given himself. He said that to avoid situations like the one with Godani, where they had to settle the matter in court, say yes to the dress pull the brakes right off the bat if brides disagree with their requests.

Brides are ready for a very long day

CCM

Each episode of say yes to the dress lasts 22 minutes, thanks to the marvels of editing. The audience only sees the fun parts of brides discovering their perfect dress by trying on a bunch of dresses. At the end of the episode, each of them gives a final verdict. While they may all seem entertaining and fun, the process behind the screen isn’t nearly as fun or short; in fact, many consider it worse than a marathon. Some brides shared a sneak peek by sharing that the filming duration can easily last from four to eight hours.

Each bride puts on around 20 dresses, and the team records their pre- and post-date interviews. After which, any outfits that did not receive strong positive or negative reactions are removed from the final episode. If the team is not happy with how the interviews went, they can even redo them to get the perfect end result. It sounds like a lot of work and takes time, which it is!

Dirty dresses with sweat stains

CCM

Not everything is what it seems like a pretty famous phrase, but it does seem to work in the world of Say yes to the dress. That’s because, with the power of editing, all the wedding dresses in the series are extremely elegant. However, this is just for displays as every bride often brings up the condition of the floor sample dresses during their interview. Several of them expressed their displeasure with the condition of the dresses, saying there were sweat stains on the armpits and sometimes even frayed hems.