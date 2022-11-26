Sonam Kapoor’s post-pregnancy fashion: 5 looks from the actress after the birth of baby Vayus that left us spellbound





Sonam Kapoor is a true blue fashionista, and she never misses an opportunity to set major style goals. The unwavering confidence and ease with which she pulls off any look is commendable, and during her pregnancy she turned heads with her maternity style. Her jaw-dropping pregnancy fashion has fascinated fans, and very few celebrities in the past have pulled off maternity fashion like Sonam has. Not just during her pregnancy, the actress also served up one iconic look after another following the birth of her son Vayu. We can’t help but gush over her post-pregnancy fashion game. Here are some of her latest looks that left us spellbound! Sonam Kapoor in green print dress by Doh Tak Keh Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport and she wowed fans with her unconventional yet chic look! She opted for a green printed shirt dress with a matching Doh Tak Keh blazer. She then layered it with a dark green overcoat from Shop Staple worn over her shoulders. We saw her carrying a Gucci bag and wearing black winter boots, and she looked ultra-chic! Sonam Kapoor’s beige trench and kilt look A beige trench coat is a winter classic, but Sonam Kapoor has taken the look a step further! For a recent outing, she decked herself out in a black turtleneck top and black pants and added another layer on top by opting for a beige trench coat draped over her shoulders and a matching kilt with a slit at thigh height. Both the trench and the kilt were from Moschino’s Spring 2023 collection. Her look was on fleek, and Sonam blew us away with this stunning look. Sonam Kapoor in blue fringed dress by Taller Marmo Sonam Kapoor showed off her best fashion foot at Karan Johar’s dinner party recently when she arrived in a blue fringed crepe kaftan dress by Taller Marmo. The dress had a satin tie around the neck and fringe along the asymmetrical hem. The style of the outfit was gorgeous and Sonam looked gorgeous in it! Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali look On Diwali, Sonam Kapoor exuded regal elegance in a ghagra choli from the ceremony shelves. The off-white ghagra choli was complemented by the red dupatta zari. The festive look was further enhanced by her earrings, her beautiful delicate payment and her rings. She opted for beautiful traditional juttis to complete the ethnic look! Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth look For the Karwa Chauth occasion, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pink tussar silk ghagra that features Kanjeevaram trim, paired with a green blouse and pink organza dupatta. Her Gaurang Shah outfit was simply stunning, and the actress accessorized her look with a necklace and earrings from her mother Sunita Kapoor. Check out the photos below. Which of these looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below! READ ALSO : INSIDE Dinner by Karan Johars: Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others are impressive; PICTURES

