Fashion
Save up to 40% on outdoor gear, footwear and apparel
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.
Black Friday may have passed, but retailers are still offering deep discounts ahead of Cyber Monday. REI reduced its products by up to 40% during its Cyber Week Sale. If you’re looking to add more pieces to your outdoor gear collection, you should take advantage of these deals. REI products also make great holiday gifts for loved ones who love the outdoors.
There’s a lot more where that came from.Sign up for the Reviewed Perks and Rec newsletter and continue to make offers from Sunday to Friday.
Some of REI’s outdoor gear can be pricey, so these Cyber Week markdowns aren’t deals you want to miss. REI members can enjoy even more savings like 40% off select REI Co-op brands, 40% reduction on cooperative cycles for children and 25% off The North Face products. Be sure to pick up your favorite pieces at discounted rates during Cyber Week.
Shop the REI Cyber Week Sale
Black Friday 2022:The 300+ best Black Friday deals you can still shop
Where to shop this weekend?The current Black Friday best sellers guide
5 Best REI Cyber Week Deals
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle for $35.89 (save $9.06)
- Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest Women’s for $73.73 (Save $25.27)
- Women’s Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $86.83 (save $58.17)
- La Sportiva Wildcat Men’s Trail Running Shoes for $101.19 (save $33.81)
- Men’s HOKA Speedgoat Mid 2 GTX Hiking Boots for $136.93 (save $33.07)
Best REI Shoe Deals
Best REI Men’s Clothing Deals
Best REI Women’s Clothing Deals
Best REI Outdoor Gear Deals
Shop the REI Cyber Week Sale
Black Friday 2022: buying guide
- Black Friday:Over 300 deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
- Black Friday sales: 105+ Best Black Friday Sales Running To Buy Now
- Amazon Black Friday sale:Shop the best deals on tech, homeware, toys and fashion
- Walmart Black Friday Sale: Over 45 deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
- Best Buy Black Friday sale:Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
- Black Friday sales target: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
- Lowe’s Black Friday Sale: Shop markdowns on GE, Kobalt and Craftsman
- Nordstrom Black Friday Sale:Over 70 deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
- Samsung Black Friday Sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and televisions
- Wayfair Black Friday Sale: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson
- Black Friday TV deals:Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung displays
- Black Friday Apple Deals:Save on AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches
- Black Friday Toy Deals: 100+ best toy deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
- Black Friday appliance deals:Brand new devices for less by Samsung, LG
- Black Friday laptop deals: 45+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
- Black Friday mattress deals:Save on Leesa, Nectar and Purple mattresses
Get deals and shopping tips straight to your phone.Subscribe to SMS alerts experts from Reviewed.
The product experts of Revised have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Rated on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, ICT Tac Where Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/reviewed/2022/11/26/rei-cyber-week-sale-save-up-40-outdoor-gear-shoes-and-clothes/10729290002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Save up to 40% on outdoor gear, footwear and apparel
- Mexican authorities issue an arrest warrant for the American citizen accused of murdering Shanquella Robinson
- Japan players leave dressing room ‘spotless’ after World Cup upset win over Germany
- Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif and Turkish President Erdogan jointly inaugurate new warship for Pakistan Navy
- Irene Cara, singer and actress of “Fame” and “Flashdance”, dies at 63 | Nation and World
- Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 310 as more bodies are found | dad
- Nadal says part of his life disappeared when Federer retired
- International Wildlife Conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles | Chicago News
- President Jokowi arrives at GBK Stadium to attend United Archipelago
- Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress, dies at 63
- Sonam Kapoor’s post-pregnancy fashion: 5 looks from the actress after the birth of baby Vayus that left us spellbound
- World Cup 2022 Day 7 news and highlights