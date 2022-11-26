Fashion
Four of Eurovision’s most iconic fashion moments
For decades, Eurovision has not only been a platform to showcase music and performances, it has also been a great showcase for the latest fashion styles across Europe.
Year after year, we see mainstream trends making their way onto the scene: from the now iconic pink bucket hat worn by Kalush Orchestra leader Oleh Psiuk in 2022, to the infamous Barbara Dex who literally had an entire award created in her honor (although pertaining to more questionable fashion moments).
Whether we like it or not, fashion is very present in all forms of the contest. And without it, we might not have the show we recognize today. So enjoy this list of some of the most iconic fashion moments that have shaped the contemporary pageant.
Iconic Eurovision fashion
Dana International – Jean Paul Gaultier (1998)
After winning the 1998 competition held in Birmingham, Dana International did something quite remarkable when they received the coveted trophy – using fashion as a way to represent an entire community.
Changing her dress at the last minute, she entered the stage wearing a sexy bodycon black dress and a bolero jacket, adorned with an array of multicolored parrot feathers. Designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, the dress is a reflection of queer identity and culture – with a resemblance to the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag. Dana covered her winning song “Diva” with open arms, an unapologetic message to those who criticized her entry.
Many outlets at the time reported transphobic hate messages against the singer, all in an effort to discredit the self-proclaimed diva and hide her from the public eye. Symbolically wearing the abuse on her sleeve, she was able to take the power out of those words, instead using them to empower her. In addition to this, Gaultier’s use of parrot feathers could be a symbol of personal identity. In art, the bird is a symbol of representing your true self, and as the first transgender woman to win the Eurovision Song Contest, she did just that.
Gina G – Paco Rabanne (1996)
We often talk about how the 90s was a fashion revolution, and this is also true in the world of Eurovision. Ooh Aah Just a Little Bit hitmaker Gina G won gold for her wardrobe choice when she took the stage in Oslo in 1996.
Rumor has it that Gina stumbled upon the dress hanging in the offices of Warner Music. The custom Paco Rabanne dress had been rejected and left there by none other than Cher (yes, Cher!). Hand-crafted in a chainmail style, it’s a signature Paco Rabanne brand – taking historical elements and combining with a space-age aesthetic. The first interpretations of the dress were seen in the 1966 collection, where the new technique of linking metal and plastic forms optimized the avant-garde sensibility of 60s fashion.
In the case of the UK hopeful, the dress perfectly hinted at a disco ball – only furthering the disco aesthetic of Gina G’s performance. Finishing eighth in the grand final, the song went global recognizable.
If Cher had never left the dress, who knows what Gina would have worn. Really some emblematic fashion anecdotes from Eurovision!
ABBA – Inger Svenneke (1974)
The Waterloo costumes are arguably among the most recognizable symbols of pop culture in modern music. Even non-Eurovision fans can reference the flared bell bottoms, platform boots and star-shaped guitar.
It was Frida who first spotted her classic off-white jacket with dazzling metallic detailing at Stockholm boutique Grna Moln Och Bltt Grs (Green Clouds and Blue Grass). Fashion designer Inger Svenneke, often seen as the Swedish version of Vivienne Westwood, was the brand’s chief designer at the time. The band loved his designs, so they decided to have Svenneke design the rest of the band’s wardrobe for Eurovision 1974.
It’s now a look that has ties to Scandinavian fashion tropes, defining the band’s visual identity throughout their career and even lives on in our memory all these years later.
Eleni Foureira – Vrettos Vrettakos (2018)
Eleni Foureira set the Eurovision stage on fire in 2018 with her pop hit “Fuego”. With an equally hot outfit to match, it’s clear why the entry ended in second place on Grand Finals night.
Handcrafted by Vrettos Vrettakos, Eleni’s catsuit depicts crystal-encrusted flames engulfing her body and skirting every curvaceous asset. A small, form-fitting leather jacket sits just below the armpit, with long sleeves to create interesting proportions. This look could be considered a major factor in how the entry got such a massive lift when it was brought to the Eurovision stage.
It is often very difficult to execute all aspects of a performance correctly – but the Cypriot team managed to do it with ease. One of the most iconic performances in recent memory, many fans compare all the bops to standard “Fuego”.
Do you agree with our list? What are some of your most memorable fashion moments from the Eurovision scene? Shout out in the comments below.
