Haath Phool: Top Picks | Most Wanted Products

Haath Phool: FAQs
- What is a Haath Phool?
Haath Phool, when translated, means flower of the hand. This accessory is usually worn by brides on special occasions. The Haath Phool is basically a hand bracelet with a chain attached to a ring so that it wraps around your hand like a flower arrangement.
- What is the difference between Haath Phool and bracelets?
Bracelets are simple accessories worn around your wrist while a Haath Phool comes with an attached chain and ring which makes the accessory more festive and grand.
- Can I pair my Haath Phool with a sari?
Yes. Many women choose to pair their Haath Phools with sarees. But, ideally, they look best with lehenga cholis and on brides when jewelry needs to be bold and loud and command attention.
