Janae McCloud has not always been able to read music perfectly, nor the playing techniques of the alto saxophone. She just did whatever she needed to keep going with the music.
On ‘Drumline’ Anniversary, HBCU Bands Credit Film For Performance
McCloud is now a senior at Benedict College and one of five drum majors in its Marching Tiger Band of Distinction, which was chosen to perform in the 2022 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.
I’m a biology student and I want to be a doctor, McCloud said. But I still use things I learn in the marching band to help me become the best doctor I can be.
Drumline follows a gifted drummer (played by Nick Cannon) who received a full music scholarship to Atlanta A&T University, a fictional historically black university. The filmwhich led to a sequel and a live show, was inspired by music producer Dallas Austin’s experience in his high school band.
The film, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next month, gave audiences a little insight into the structure and culture of marching bands and dance ensembles at HBCUs such as Benedict, Morgan State University and Howard University.
It was a great thing, you know, to have the honor of seeing what I do for a career in film, said Jorim E. Reid, director of Morgan States groups, who had friends and associates who participated and made cameos in the film. It was a good feeling
The film has garnered more attention for performances, and videos of popular halftime shows can now garner up to 1 million views. It’s also led to an increase in band attendance at K-12 schools and colleges, according to some musicians and producers.
It took a somewhat underground culture and made it mainstream, said Don Roberts, the band’s executive consultant for the film and creator of DRUMLine Live.
Kylan Jones, sophomore trumpeter in the Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band at Jackson State University, believes the movie is the reason many African-American kids joined their middle and high school bands. When I joined the band, all the boys wanted to play snare drums like Nick Cannon, Jones said.
Nobody really knew it was going to be like a phenomenon, Reid said. Former Morgan States group manager for 50 years, Melvin Miles, retired at the start of the summer.
HBCU bands offer a unique style and showmanship that showcases elements of black music and traditions. The first modern band style originated in 1946 at what was then Florida A&M College with the establishment of the Marching 100. Bands help support institutions in their recruiting and fundraising efforts, but also provide the public with entertainment and a taste of HBCU culture. And the ties continue after graduation: In October, Howard University’s band SHOWTIME participated in a homecoming tunnel, where band alumni return to represent their band sections.
People were lucky enough to see that it’s really entertaining [and] the advancement and musicality are incredible, said Donovan Walls, the group’s director at Bethune-Cookman University. He said he noticed that many predominantly white college groups adopted many elements from the HBCU groups.
Drumline also exhibited the dedication required to be part of a collegiate band. The scenes depicted the band members working day and night to prepare for a band contest, as well as the various drills and workouts needed to prepare for other shows.
The movie itself was huge. And it shows some of the things that really go against an HBCU group program, said Wade Johnson, group director at Benedict College. As an educator, the thing most of our students lack [is] the fact that to be part of a wonderful organization you have to have the skills to be able to make the cut and the actors portray that pretty well.
Amid nationwide enrollment declines, some HBCUs are growing. Threats too.
The group also shed light on HBCU group competitions. The BET Southern Classic competition featured in the film was loosely based on the Honda Battle of the Bands.
Drumline showed bands could be marketed and money could be made, said Brian Simmons, director of bands at Texas Southern University.
Still, while the film helped bring attention to the bands, Sonic Boom of the South director Roderick Little said that at Jackson State, it didn’t translate to additional financial resources.
We haven’t really seen any financial gain yet to help support our programs when it comes to our students and infrastructure, said Little, assistant professor of music at Jackson State. I would like to see this change since a lot of people take advantage of our culture. [But] what are they really doing to feed it?
In the two decades since the films’ release, HBCU’s culture has continued to see increased representation in media and pop culture. HBCU groups have now been featured in presidential inaugurations, reality TV shows, music videos and even featured prominently in the Beyoncs Netflix special, Homecoming. In June, the FAMU Marching Band 100 performed at the Spring and Summer 2023 menswear fashion show at the Louvre in Paris.
Many still give Drumline credit for helping kickstart this expansion.
There was no national media for us except what we would do ourselves, said Eddie Ellis, the group’s former manager at Morris Brown College. It has done more, in my opinion, for HBCU groups than anything I can think of.
